Comstor extends its commitment to developing a strong and future-ready Cisco channel ecosystem in Asia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – 18th October 2022 – Comstor, the largest Cisco-exclusive distributor, has expanded its partnership with Cisco to nurture a future-ready channel ecosystem in Malaysia. For more than two decades, Comstor has been at the heart of programmatic Cisco focused marketing campaigns, technical enablement sessions, and partner success initiatives in markets around the world. The agreement between Cisco and Comstor to expand distribution into the Malaysia territory means that partners in Malaysia can now fully experience the combined benefits of Cisco’s cross-architecture solutions wrapped in Comstor’s award-winning channel services and support offerings.

As a distributor dedicated to Cisco, the Comstor teams pride themselves in adding significant value to their partners with their Cisco-certified salespeople and engineers, maintaining the highest level of Cisco distribution accreditation in all territories in which they operate. Comstor’s effective partner engagement programs such as EDGE, Customer Experience, and a Cisco exclusive Partner Portal containing a wealth of information are all built to help partners grow their Cisco Business profitably.



“We are delighted to strengthen our existing partnership with Cisco with the addition of Malaysia. At Comstor we are proud to be a true extension of Cisco in the marketplace, working closely with partners to successfully build their Cisco business. Through our in-depth understanding of Cisco’s channel, we give partners unmatched insight into its technology, solutions and programs. This agreement extends our commitment to developing a strong and future-ready Cisco channel ecosystem in Asia”, said Patrick Aronson, Executive Vice President APAC, CMO of Westcon-Comstor.

“Our globally recognised programs combined with our on-ground understanding of the market in Malaysia will offer customised value-added services that address the needs of the channel. Our teams are passionate about partner success and helping partners grow their Cisco business by realising opportunities for new and recurring revenue”, said Albert Tan, Senior Regional Director, Comstor, Asia.

Bee Kheng Tay, President, Cisco ASEAN commented: “Our distribution partners represent a strategic route to market for Cisco. We trust our distributors to work with us in helping our partners and our customers embrace digital transformation and Comstor is doing exactly that. Our partnership expansion to the Malaysian market is an underpinning of our strong joint achievements in the region.”

Cisco Malaysia Managing Director Hana Raja added: We are delighted to add Comstor to our distribution family in Malaysia and are excited about the opportunity this presents to our channel community. Cisco relies on our distributors like Comstor not only to source Cisco products and solutions but also to provide strategic direction to help Malaysian businesses increase their agility and growth as they scale their digital transformation journey.”

With a significant footprint across the Asia region, Westcon-Comstor offers channel partners distribution services that include global logistical capabilities and a wide range of value-added services, such as Professional Services and Marketing as a Service (MaaS) that revolve around the unique EDGE framework. Westcon-Comstor also offers integrated Digital Distribution Platforms via PartnerCentral, delivering the commercial technology integration and automation that partners need to grow and thrive.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 70 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

