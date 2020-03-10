A new consulting and analytics brand offering high value analytical consultancy underpinned by a cutting-edge technology platform

With over 12 years of heritage behind it, Concentra, the global data and analytics technology and services organisation, has launched TrueCue, its newly formed analytics products and services brand.



As part of the Concentra group, TrueCue, will operate self-sufficiently within the data visualisation, data management and advanced analytics markets, boasting its position as a Microsoft Gold Partner, Tableau Gold partner and Alteryx EMEA 2019 Partner of the Year. TrueCue’s mission is to empower business leaders with truth and certainty from their data.

The company incorporates two different elements:

TrueCue Services, a comprehensive consultancy offering, stemming from Concentra’s heritage in data-driven analytical consultancy.

The TrueCue Platform, its newly launched smart data warehouse automation platform, built for business analytics in the cloud.

Powered by the latest AI, cloud and automation technologies, the TrueCue Platform has been built exclusively for the Microsoft Azure cloud to accelerate and simplify the journey to an enterprise-grade data warehouse. Designed by data management experts to be owned and run by the business function but governed by IT, the TrueCue Platform makes the delivery of an analytics data warehouse eight times faster at a tenth of the cost.

With next-generation analytics, automation and scaling, the TrueCue Platform is powerful and agile and takes advantage of Azure’s robust enterprise security architecture. This offers customers disaster recovery, encryption and authorisation capabilities, providing reassurance their business intelligence is in safe hands.

TrueCue Services offers a hybrid team of consultants, developers, analysts and technologists, specialising in data management, data visualisation, data science and analytics enablement. Their objective is to ensure clients are delighted with their data, allowing them to act on what matters most.

James Don-Carolis, Managing Director at TrueCue explains: “We are delighted to be establishing TrueCue as a new name in the data and analytics market. The launch will give us the independence to grow and scale the business in the right way, while enabling us to go to market independently with our unique mix of technology and services.

“We believe our TrueCue Platform will be a game changer; full SaaS, no-code UI, and using the latest AI and automation. Our unique platform enables any business to build and manage an enterprise-grade data warehouse solution in a fraction of the time and cost it would take using traditional methods. This is cutting-edge modern and agile BI.

Don Carolis continues: “On top of that, our TrueCue Services offering means we can overlay high-impact analytical solutions. We bring two key elements together here: firstly, our close relationships with best-in-class technology partners such as Tableau, Alteryx and Microsoft means we can offer the latest techniques in data visualisation, data science and advanced analytics. Secondly, our management consulting mind-set means our solutions are designed to strike at the heart of business value. For us, a good solution is more than just the technology, we aim to deliver genuine insight and enable business leaders to focus on what matters most: making good decisions using data they can trust.

“But while the brand is new, we remain firmly part of the Concentra family and will build upon the heritage and foundations we have created together over the past 12 years. In particular, we see several exciting synergies and complementary offerings with TrueCue and OrgVue which we look forward to announcing soon.

“In the meantime, we have an exciting year ahead as we establish TrueCue as the new name in modern data and analytics, and we look forward to showing the value we can bring with our blend of technology and services, Don-Carolis concludes.

-ENDS-

About TrueCue

TrueCue’s mission is to empower business leaders with truth and certainty from their data. We provide high-impact analytical consultancy underpinned by our cutting-edge technology platform. The TrueCue Platform is a SaaS data warehouse automation solution built for the Azure Cloud. Using an innovative no-code UI, it delivers an enterprise-grade data warehouse in a fraction of the time and cost it would normally take, and reduces your reliance on technical IT.

The TrueCue Services team bring expertise in data management, data visualisation, data science and enablement. The result? Solutions that are crafted to deliver genuine business insight, enabling you to focus on what matters most: making good decisions using data you can trust.

TrueCue is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Tableau’s-longest standing EMEA Partner, and Alteryx EMEA 2019 Partner of the Year.

For more information, please see: https://www.truecue.com/

About Concentra Analytics:

Concentra Analytics builds SaaS data products that enable businesses to capture, manage, and analyze data to improve their operations. Its flagship product, OrgVue, is the leading SaaS workforce analysis and modelling solution used by business, finance, and HR leaders to plan and optimize organizations on an ongoing basis. Alongside OrgVue, Concentra's other brand TrueCue, offers high value analytical consultancy underpinned by its cutting-edge technology platform - a newly launched smart data warehouse automation platform, designed for business analytics in the cloud.

Press contacts

Holly Mercer/Christian Stevens

Spreckley

Tel: (0)20 7388 9988

Email: truecue@spreckley.co.uk