Palma Ceia SemiDesign Selects Agile Analog’s Data Converter and Power Management IP for Wireless and Cellular IoT Products

Cambridge, UK, 12 May 2020: Agile Analog, a leading provider of semiconductor analog IP, today announced Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a provider of communication chips and IP for WiFi HaLow and Cellular NB-IoT applications, has selected Agile Analog’s data converter and power management IP for its next-generation of WiFi and cellular IoT products. Agile Analog’s innovative approach to analog IP generation enables Palma Ceia SemiDesign to effortlessly achieve optimum performance while minimizing cost and time to market.

Agile Analog Configurable Analog Semiconductor IP Enables Faster IoT Chip Design

Agile Analog’s configurable analog-to-digital (ADC) and digital-to-analog (DAC) data converters connect the real world to the digital world and will be deployed both within Palma Ceia SemiDesign’s WiFi (WiFi 6 and HaLow) and LTE NB-IoT transceivers for high-performance and low-power data conversion, as well as within their on-chip monitoring and BIST (built-in self-test) for added reliability and reduced testing time. Palma Ceia SemiDesign’s wireless products will integrate power supply management functionality using Agile Analog Low Drop-Out supply regulators (LDOs) that are customized for multiple load currents to facilitate system design while maintaining low quiescent current to improve overall efficiency.

“We’re impressed with Agile Analog - the outstanding quality of their automatically generated analog IP makes it truly easy to integrate and use,” said Roy Jewell, CEO at Palma Ceia SemiDesign. “Add to this an innovative team we know well, that has extensive experience with complex SoCs, and you have a winning combination, both for products as well as service and support. Working collaboratively with Agile Analog will be a critical part in delivering our next generation of products.”

Tim Ramsdale, CEO at Agile Analog, added: “We’re proud to have our analog IP products used in Palma Ceia’s industry-leading wireless and cellular transceivers. The IoT and cellular markets are key industry growth areas with demanding requirements and an increasing need for customization. Using Agile Analog’s IP has enabled Palma Ceia SemiDesign to focus their internal resources on more differentiating factors of their world-class transceivers without sacrificing overall quality and performance.”

Agile Analog is transforming the semiconductor market through automation of the design and delivery of analog IP for microchips. Their innovative approach produces analog IP that is customized to the application’s requirements and is available on any semiconductor process. Agile Analog’s design technology is programmatic, systematic and repeatable, leading to analog IP products that are more verifiable, more robust and more reliable.

About Agile Analog

At Agile Analog we have brought together a team of industry veterans from the analog, IP and design automation worlds to revolutionize the way analog IP is developed and delivered. Based in Cambridge, UK, we are growing quickly to become one of the world’s leading analog IP companies. Using our innovative core technology, we are able to design analog circuits faster, to a higher quality, and on any semiconductor process. We are widening market access to analog IP in a way that will greatly increase our customers' opportunities to take innovative chip designs to market. As part of a dynamic industry, we are disrupting methodologies that have been unchanged for generations. For more information visit http://www.agileanalog.com

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a leading provider of communication IP and chips for next-generation WiFi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging WiFi and LTE standards, PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia solutions are differentiated by low-power, high-performance and ease of integration. With operational headquarters in Hong Kong, the company has design centers in Cambridge (United Kingdom), Hong Kong, and McKinney, Texas (United States). Additional sales and support activities are located in greater China, Israel, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at www.pcsemi.com.

