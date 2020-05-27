15th Annual Awards Programme Recognises Success in CX and EX in an Uncertain World

Kyle Ferguson, CEO, Confirmit

London, UK, Oslo, Norway and New York, NY– 27 May, 2020 – Confirmit, the leading global solutions provider for Customer Experience, Voice of the Employee, and Market Research today announced the results of the 2020 Confirmit ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Awards. For the 15th year, the annual award programme recognises Confirmit clients who demonstrate proven excellence and innovation in their Customer Experience programmes.

This year’s programme boasted a competitive applicant pool from a wide range of industries and countries around the world, including Australia, Canada, Norway, the UK and the United States. Despite the challenges that many organisations face, a focus on understanding and acting on the Voice of the Customer and Employee remains core to this year’s winners.

Several of this year's winning companies have also been recognised with the prestigious Judges' Choice Award, which recognises companies that exhibit exceptional results from their Customer Experience programme. Judges' Choice finalists impressed the judges by not only driving consistent programmes, but using Confirmit’s solutions to drive action and change, delivering demonstrable business results.

These results include:

25% increase in forecasted revenue as a result of actions taken based on customer feedback

Company-wide customer focus resulted in an all-time high NPS score, with a +32pt increase in 2019

New customers onboarded within 14 days increased from 73% to 93%

Determined a seven-figure revenue increase per point improvement in client experience

Automated 80% of the survey feedback collection to support the entire business

Tangible cost reduction at a call centre by utilising feedback and saving 1200 calls per month

Winning organisations include:

Voice of the Customer Judges’ Choice winners: CUA, If P&C Insurance, PennyMac, Visma Standard winners: Amadeus, Cromwell, Cognita, Deltek, Empire Today, Erie Insurance, Just Group plc., Philadelphia Insurance, Pitney Bowes, PODS Enterprises, Quest Software, Selective Insurance, Waters Corporation, Western and Southern Financial Group, W5 with BolPA

Digital Success

Judges’ Choice winner: Pitney Bowes Standard winners: Anixter, Erie Insurance, NHBC

Innovation

Judges’ Choice winners: Amadeus and Philadelphia Insurance Standard winners: PennyMac and Pitney Bowes

Overall Business Impact

Judges’ Choice winner: Erie Insurance Standard winners: Asurion and Pitney Bowes

Employee Experience

Judges’ Choice winner: King County Standard winners: Cognita, DecisionWise, Philadelphia Insurance

B2B

Judges’ Choice winner: Catalent Standard winners: Amadeus, Cromwell, Owl Solutions, Pitney Bowes, Quest Software

Professionals of the Year Stephan Hogenbirk, Cognita Barbara Lincoln, Erie Insurance Zancesca Spagnoletti, Philadelphia Insurance



“It goes without saying that we are all experiencing difficult times, but it is remarkable to see so many contributions and customers who continue to see great success with their programmes,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Confirmit. “The submissions demonstrate how the customer and employee experience has become integral to the success of businesses. Everyone from executive leadership to the front-line teams are seeing the value of being truly customer-centric in their approach.”

For more information on the Confirmit ACE Awards, visit https://www.confirmit.com/Company/ACE-Awards/.

About the Confirmit ACE Awards

The ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Awards programme was established in 2005 to recognise outstanding achievement in customer excellence. Receiving a Confirmit ACE Award is a distinct honour that demonstrates both rigorous application of customer experience processes and outstanding performance as measured by those processes. All Confirmit customers are eligible for Confirmit ACE Awards for their company, business units, or segments of a business. To be eligible for a 2020 Confirmit ACE Award, organisations must have conducted one or more Voice of the Customer surveys between January 1 and December 31, 2019. Qualifying performance is determined by a combination of customer satisfaction mean scores and top-box rating percentages maintained during at least a 6-month period during the eligibility period. For more information on awards criteria, visit www.confirmit.com/ace-awards.

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world’s leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit’s software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo.

Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, KeepFactor, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

