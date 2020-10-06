Market Research businesses celebrated for innovative approaches to enhancing business performance

London, UK, Oslo, Norway, and New York, NY — 6 October 2020 — Confirmit today announced the winners of the 2020 AIR (Achievement in Insight and Research) Awards. The annual AIR Awards recognise Confirmit customers committed to innovation and the advancement of the Market Research industry. As industry leaders, the AIR award winners creatively unlock powerful people, market, and brand insights to fuel action.

Kyle Ferguson, CEO, Confirmit

In an increasingly competitive environment, the 2020 AIR Awards had more submissions than ever before, with an increase in submissions by 60 percent and applicants ranging across five continents. Following the recent merger of Confirmit with Dapresy, the leading data visualisation reporting firm, the award programme increased to include submissions from clients from the expanded company.

“Our recent merger with Dapresy opened up new avenues for collaboration and this year’s AIR Awards recognise clients who have taken advantage of those newfound possibilities,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO at Confirmit. “We are proud to acknowledge the people and businesses who have excelled despite the unprecedented challenges this year has brought. Congratulations to all our winners and thank you for driving the Market Research industry forward though your innovation and resilience.”

The AIR Awards programme is broken into three categories:

AIR Agency : Rewards agencies who are providing exceptional guidance and value to clients, who are driving the future of the MR market by designing and implementing new approaches, or who are breaking new ground in the merging of Market Research, insight and Voice of the Customer.

: Rewards agencies who are providing exceptional guidance and value to clients, who are driving the future of the MR market by designing and implementing new approaches, or who are breaking new ground in the merging of Market Research, insight and Voice of the Customer. AIR Project and Innovation : Recognises individual projects undertaken for an end client that demonstrated exceptional application of methodology, true innovation or that yielded results that have had a significant impact on the client.

: Recognises individual projects undertaken for an end client that demonstrated exceptional application of methodology, true innovation or that yielded results that have had a significant impact on the client. AIR Professionals : Identifies MR professionals at any stage in their career who are having an impact not only on their business but on the industry as a whole, either by driving new thinking, taking new approaches, or harnessing new technologies.

: Identifies MR professionals at any stage in their career who are having an impact not only on their business but on the industry as a whole, either by driving new thinking, taking new approaches, or harnessing new technologies. Business Transformation: This specially created award commends a client who has shown outstanding innovation and agility in adapting to the challenges presented by the coronavirus.

The winners are:

AIR Agency : Judges’ Choice: CSBA, In-house Research, Kids Industries, Walnut Unlimited Standard Winners: Abt Associates, Accelerator, ACUPOLL, Core Research, Course5 Intelligence, E2E Research Services, Eden Stanley, Fine Research, Greenwald Research, Holden Data, Ipsos, Lewers Research, MD Analytics, Meridian West, Nielsen China, Owl Solutions, Yonder Data Solutions (formerly Populus Data Solutions), SMARI, SNWare, Sprout Strategy

: AIR Project & Innovation : Judges’ Choice: CRIS by Delvinia, Fifth Dimension Consulting, Fine Research Standard Winners: B2B International, E2E Research Services, Enhance Research, Giraffe Insights, Ipsos, MDRG, Inc., Userneeds, Walnut Unlimited

: AIR Professionals : Judges’ Choice: Elisa Adams -Sprout Strategy Standard Winners: Alexandra Kuzmina – Accelerator, Leslie Salgado - Culturati Research, John Xu - Holden Data, Brian Li - Nielsen China

: Business Transformation Award : Special Recognition: ACUPOLL

With an eye towards excellence, this year’s judges brought a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to the panel. They included, Fiona Blades, president and CEO, Mesh Experience; Shannon Danzy, principal, danzy consults, Simon Chadwick, managing partner, Cambiar Consulting, and Natalie Samuel, co-founder and director of CORe.

“It was a real privilege to be part of the AIR Awards judging panel,” said Fiona Blades. “There were some really strong entries that showed innovation, authenticity, and a sense of truly insight-driven cultures. It’s clear that all the entrants are committed to delivering research and guidance that ensures their clients can make the best decisions for their businesses. Well done to all the winners!”

Simon Chadwick added: “Congratulations to all the AIR Awards winners. Being part of the judging panel was extremely illuminating and it was a privilege to learn about some of the innovative, intelligent approaches that MR professionals are using to respond to their clients’ challenges”.

For more information about the 2020 Confirmit AIR Awards, visit https://www.confirmit.com/Company/Awards/AIR-Awards/

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world’s leading vendor for Market Research, Customer Experience, and Employee Engagement solutions. Confirmit platforms enable data collection, analysis, visualisation and action management to empower businesses to make smarter decisions that drive business growth. Confirmit supports over 650 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s leading brands.

Confirmit has offices in Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Germany, Norway, Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. Confirmit’s software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

