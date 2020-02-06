Confirmit closes 2019 with a slew of customer news and technological innovations; continues momentum in 2020

London, UK, Oslo, Norway and New York, NY, 6th February, 2020 – Confirmit, the leading global solutions provider for Customer Experience, Employee Experience, and Market Research (MR) closed out 2019 with record booking for the fourth quarter, and a rapidly expanding global customer base.

Ken Østreng

“I’m delighted that we have been able to end 2019 on a high, with the momentum we need to make 2020 an exceptional year for Confirmit,” said Ken Østreng, CEO, Confirmit. “Once again, we have been able to drive the market forward, not only through our latest technological innovations, but through our partnership approach that ensures our customers are able to generate positive business outcomes from our solutions.”

Technology Enhancements:

As part of Confirmit’s focus on meeting the global technology needs of its growing client base, Confirmit has launched its Horizons Cloud environment in Germany (based on Microsoft Azure) and it is now up and running for customers. This adds to Confirmit’s existing SaaS and Cloud environments currently available in the UK, US, Australia and Canada, and allows customers to store their data in compliance with increasingly stringent data localisation laws and regulations.

The stability and robustness of Confirmit’s platform remained at the core of the technology, with 100% uptime on all environments in 2019.

Confirmit also announced a variety of updates and new features to its comprehensive, industry leading software platform, Confirmit Horizons. In September 2019, Confirmit made updates to offer MR organizations greater field reporting, management and usability capabilities. Just two months later, Confirmit announced another host of features centered around digital and AI. The major developments include new partnerships with Brandwatch and Tealium, a new Digital Feedback module for easily configuring web and app intercepts, and enhanced, AI-driven text analytics. This combination enables businesses to intelligently analyse and act on digital feedback across key digital channels of social, app and online.

Customer News:

Just as 2019 was coming to a close, Confirmit announced that RS Components, a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, expanded its highly successful strategic VoC programme, underpinned by Confirmit Horizons, with the addition of the Confirmit Genius text analytics solution.

In the final quarter of the year, Lenovo™, a world leader focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, began a collaboration with Confirmit to expand and enhance its customer experience programs.

Cromwell, a leading U.K. and international supplier of high-quality industrial tools and services which was recently acquired by W.W. Grainger, Inc., also announced a strategic Customer Experience (CX) programme, underpinned by Confirmit Horizons, to enhance its long-term commitment to delivering a truly customer-focused service.

Confirmit welcomed many new Market Research clients in 2019 and extended partnerships with existing businesses, including CloudXink, Lieberman Inc., Integral Research, KS&R, and Userneeds.

Now an annual tradition, Confirmit celebrated its clients through two awards programmes dedicated to recognising excellence in customer experience and Market Research, the 2019 ACE Awards and the 2019 Achievement in Insight and Research (AIR) Awards.

Global Team Expansion:

Confirmit made a number of internal appointments in 2019 in an effort to build a more expansive team and provide customers with not only a wide array of best-in-class technology but expert consulting as well. New team members joined around the world, and key changes included:

Chris Brown was promoted to the role of VP of Global CX Consulting at Confirmit, where he leads a globally aligned and expanding team of CX experts to deliver CX consulting services globally.

Howard Lax was appointed to Principal Director of CX Consulting, where he now supports clients in their efforts to design, develop and implement their customer experience vision.

Andrew Farries was appointed as Director, Customer Experience Consulting in Australia.

Events, Awards and Recognition:

In 2019, it was the year to become an insight “rock star” – and Confirmit led the way with its global roadshow held in New York City, London and Sydney focused on using insight to drive business success for CX and MR professionals. The company brought together hundreds of insights professionals to the events titled “Evolution or Revolution: The Road to Insight Rock Stardom,” where industry leaders, analysts, and Confirmit experts spoke about how to achieve insight-driven success.

As for award wins, Confirmit has already begun 2020 with recognition from TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine, where its Digital Feedback module was named as a 2019 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner.

The company wrapped 2019 with a slew of achievements, ranging in recognition of its customers and executives to acknowledgement of its technology continuing to lead in the industry and drive success for its customers. Highlights include:

Engage Business Media named Confirmit a finalist for the Best Customer and Employee Engagement Programme as a part of the 2019 International Engage Awards.

Confirmit was named a finalist in three categories for the UK Customer Experience Awards, including Team of the Year – Programme, Customer Centric Culture – Initiative and Use of Insight & Feedback – Programme.

Customer Experience Magazine named Confirmit’s SVP of Customer Experience Innovation Claire Sporton and Phil Durand “Top CX Stars.”

Confirmit won the Gold Stevie® Award in the Business Intelligence Solution category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Quirk's named Confirmit a finalist for the Market Research (MR) Supplier Award, part of the larger Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards.

Confirmit’s Director of CX Consulting Phil Durand and Confirmit customer Zancesca Spagnoletti, AVP of Customer Experience at Philadelphia Insurance Companies were named finalists of the 2019 CX Impact Awards by the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA).

Confirmit Horizons was named as a 2019 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner by TMC.

The company won the Tech Culture award from TMC, which recognises the best-of-the-best work cultures within the technology sector.

