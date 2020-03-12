Innovative text analytics solution from Confirmit is uncovering a treasure trove of customer, employee and market insights

LONDON, UK, NEW YORK, NY, and OSLO, Norway, 12 March, 2020 — Confirmit, the leading global solutions provider for Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research (MR) today announced that its text analytics platform Confirmit Genius has been recognised in CUSTOMER Magazine’s 22nd Annual Award. Recognised as an industry leading customer experience solution, Confirmit Genius has been announced by TMC as a 2020 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

Confirmit logo

Confirmit Genius is a text analytics solution that leverages machine learning technologies to organise, categorise, and make sense of unstructured data for valuable insights. The solution ties that information — scattered across open-ended survey responses, business systems, CRM data, social media and more — with structured data to provide a complete picture of customer, employee, and market sentiments.

“Organisations across the world are sitting on an extraordinary amount of data that could be used to inform valuable business decisions,” said Michael Wooh, Chief Marketing Officer, Confirmit. “Confirmit Genius is undeniably changing the way businesses examine and act on data, and we’re absolutely thrilled that Confirmit is among this year’s winners.”

The 2020 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognises vendors who are dedicated to benefitting the overall customer experience by advancing the call centre, CRM, and teleservices industries one solution at a time. A prestigious award within the communications and technology sector, the CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award aims to highlight innovative solutions that meet or exceed the expectations of customers.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honour Confirmit with a 2020 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its Confirmit Genius solution has proven it is deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Confirmit in 2020 and beyond.”

The latest award adds to Confirmit’s growing number of achievements demonstrating its leadership in the industry, commitment to innovate, and dedication to customer success.

A full list of award winners is available online. Award recipients will also be published in the 2020 2nd Quarter issue of CUSTOMER Magazine.

