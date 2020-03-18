Confirmit achieves a differentiated rating in the market approach, customisation, and recommendations and workflow criteria

London, UK, Oslo, Norway and New York, NY, 18 March, 2020 – Confirmit, the leading global solutions provider for Employee Experience (EX), Customer Experience (CX), and Market Research was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in a new report: The Forrester New Wave™: EX Management Platforms For Large Enterprises, Q1 2020.

Tore Haggren

The Forrester New Wave EX Management Platforms for Large Enterprises report assesses top emerging vendors who have a complete employee experience management solution, multiple large enterprise customers and client inquires and/or capabilities that have put it on Forrester’s radar. Following a 10-criteria evaluation, grouped into current offering and strategy, and an in-depth briefing and a review of market presence.

Confirmit received a differentiated rating, the highest possible in five criteria, including: Market approach, vision, customisation, recommendations and workflow as well as other data sources.

“Having a strong pulse on the voice of your employees is key in identifying opportunity areas for your business as a whole and driving enterprise-wide success,” said Tore Haggren, SVP, Voice of the Employee at Confirmit. “We are thrilled to be named a Leader by Forrester in this rapidly-evolving space and look forward to continuing to help our customers make enhancements to their EX programmes, interpret results and drive overall business success.”

When evaluating Confirmit, Forrester’s analysts noted the following findings:

Confirmit shines in flexibility, integration capability, scalability and analysis capabilities. Confirmit Horizons is a sophisticated platform for complex needs.

Confirmit Horizons best suits large organisations that need a scalable platform for diverse requirements. It is a serious surveying and data analysis platform that EX data scientists will love.

Confirmit’s customers praise the customisability of the platform and its ability to integrate with their various systems. They also praised the platform’s quality and data analysis, reporting and ability to reach both international and offline employees effectively.

-Ends-

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world’s leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit’s software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo.

Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, KeepFactor, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Melanie Oxford

Indigo River

M: 07515 632065

E: mel@indigo-river.co.uk