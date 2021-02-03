Award recognises companies whose unique culture and commitment to employee satisfaction drives better results

Kyle Ferguson, CEO, Confirmit

London, UK, Oslo, Norway and New York, NY — 3 February 2021 — Confirmit announced today that TMCnet, the leading website building communities online, in person and in print for communications and technology markets, has named them a recipient of the 2020 Tech Culture Awards.

“The heart of Confirmit’s business is not technology, it's people, and I think this award recognition reinforces just that,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO, Confirmit. “Our goal is to be more than just a technology supplier – it’s to partner with customers to become an extension of their team, helping them to break down barriers to implement the solutions they need. Joining Confirmit means you will help shape the vision customers have for their company’s future.”

Confirmit was recognised for the 2020 Tech Culture Awards not only for being a long-standing business with a strong reputation offering a stable and secure environment for its employees, but for continuing to retain the agility, fun and attitude of a fast-moving technology company. Even in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Confirmit was able to ensure employees were fully supported from the very beginning of the pandemic through:

Being flexible with remote working options

Encouraging the use of vacation/personal time

Launching Employee Resource Groups focusing on a range of issues, including mental health, philanthropy and equality issues

Sharing constant company updates on processes and timelines for handling the pandemic

Continuing to plan remote social activities and additional check-ins.

“The mission of these Tech Culture Awards is quite simple. We have surveyed and selected companies who are looking for the best and brightest tech talent and are willing to go the extra mile to provide what they believe is the ideal tech culture,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief for TMCnet.

“Confirmit has demonstrated to the editors of TMCnet that they are committed to growth through providing a truly distinct and upbeat environment, rewarding employees for their contributions, and focusing on work-life balance. For that, we applaud and recognise them,” added Tehrani.

The complete list of Tech Culture Award winners for 2020 are now posted on the Tech Culture blog on TMCnet. Winners will also be featured on TMCnet.

-Ends-

About Confirmit

Confirmit’s solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviours so you’re always one step ahead.

Media contact

Melanie Oxford

Indigo River

E: mel@indigo-river.co.uk

M: +44 7515 632065