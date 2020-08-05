Digital Feedback Solution recognised in Best Data Solution category

London, UK, New York, NY and Oslo, Norway: 5th August 2020: — The Market Research Society has named Confirmit a finalist in the Best Data Solution category of the MRS Operations Awards 2020. The ‘Oppies’ showcase the range of talent and skills of teams that specialise in data collection, online research, smartphone technology and professional development.

Kyle Ferguson, CEO, Confirmit

Confirmit’s Digital Feedback Solution enables MR agencies to engage with the maximum number of respondents on websites and other channels, leveraging a wide range of survey types and features to profile website visitors, monitor website usability, assess transaction and overall customer satisfaction, combine website feedback with feedback from other channels and integrate data from other business systems.

Commenting on the announcement of this year’s finalists, Penny Steele, Chair of the judges, said: “The restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have impacted those working at the operations end of the sector particularly hard, so we were impressed by the number of entries that still came in – both from those wanting to celebrate the brilliant projects they had been involved in pre-pandemic and from those wanting to recognise the sterling work their people were doing in incredibly difficult circumstances. The innovation and creativity in evidence are a testament to those working in research operations and an encouraging sign for how we will continue to adapt after this crisis.”

Confirmit’s entry highlighted how the Digital Feedback Solution has enabled Nordic MR agency Userneeds to increase its focus on maximising engagement, response, conversation and complete rates throughout the survey journey. The solution has enabled Userneeds to double the number of survey completes in the first year alone and contributed to the ongoing recruitment of new panellists to the Userneeds panel.

“We’re really excited to be part of Confirmit’s nomination as finalist in MRS Operations Awards,” said Ulrik Hjarnaa, CTO at Userneeds. “The ability to be agile and adjust our product towards our clients’ needs is becoming increasingly critical, and we’re very happy that it is being recognised.”

“We’re honoured to be named a finalist by the Market Research Society,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO at Confirmit. “Understanding how every element of the online survey journey contributes to the entire digital experience is increasingly important and we are delighted that both the Digital Feedback Solution and Userneeds is being recognised in this year’s ‘Oppies’.”

Winners will be revealed via the virtual MRS Oppies+ broadcast ceremony on 24 September at 4pm. The broadcast will be free to view – email awards@mrs.org.uk to register for the link. For more information about the Market Research Society and the Operations Awards visit https://www.mrs.org.uk/.

