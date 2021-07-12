Confirmit has been named as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q2 2021 evaluation.

“Having Confirmit named as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ is, in our opinion, an endorsement of the potential we are able to deliver upon for our clients now that we have successfully merged our two businesses – Confirmit and FocusVision – to create Forsta, the world’s leading Experience and Research technology company,” comments Noel Hamill, Chief Marketing Officer at Forsta.

“Our focus has always been on ensuring our clients benefit from an end to end solution that exceeds their expectations. We pride ourselves on helping them to not only make sense of data we discover but to also derive tangible business actions that ultimately help drive their profitability. To be recognized in this Forrester Wave™ is great,” Noel continues.

“The Q2, 2021 Forrester Wave™ was undertaken prior to the merger of Confirmit and FocusVision, and the creation of our new brand - Forsta. We are on the cusp of a new frontier of customer experience, where discovery and understanding of insights will lead to stories that quickly fuel action for our customers. Together we will grow smarter and faster as we bring experience research to life. Our purpose is simple. We exist to help inform and inspire decision makers.”

“As we continue on this journey, we believe we will – without doubt – not only meet but exceed the findings of this Forrester Wave™ evaluation. We will drive exacting trends and standards for the industry worldwide and, each and every one of our clients will benefit from excellence in our knowledge, technology, products and services.”

About Forsta

Forsta, is the brand for the recently merged businesses of Confirmit and FocusVision, two of the world’s leading Experience and Research technology companies. In collaboration with their clients, Forsta informs and inspires designs solutions and deploys their market leading experience and research technology to exceed their clients’ needs. Forsta, growing smarter together. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

About Confirmit, a Forsta Brand

Confirmit’s solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviours so you’re always one step ahead.

About FocusVision a Forsta Brand

Established in 1990, FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insights software solutions - including advanced survey, online interview and focus groups, and online qualitative research community.