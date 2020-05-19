Ferguson brings expertise in high-growth SaaS organisations to insights market leader

London, UK, Oslo, Norway and New York, NY, 19 May, 2020 – Confirmit, the leading global solutions provider for Customer Experience, Employee Experience and Market Research today announced that Kyle Ferguson has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Ferguson is a seasoned executive with a track record of developing and leading high performing teams in the SaaS technology space, while supporting these businesses through necessary investment and growth stages.

Confirmit logo

Ferguson said: “I am thrilled to join the Confirmit team at this pivotal time. The recent merger with Dapresy presents huge opportunities for the business to support its customers around the world to use market, customer and employee insights to make the right decisions in challenging times and beyond. I am looking forward to working with the team to keep Confirmit at the forefront of innovation and to ensure we remain a trusted partner to our customers around the world.”

Ferguson has an extensive background in the technology space, with over 20 years’ experience in technology, banking and payments. Prior to joining Confirmit, Ferguson held the Chief Executive Officer role at Fraedom, a global financial technology company, where he successfully led the company’s sale to Visa Inc. in 2018. Prior to this, he also served as Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director at the company and spent 11 years with American Express previously.

Pål Malmros, Partner at Verdane, explained: “As we enter this new chapter, we’re delighted to have a visionary leader with a consistent track record of success. Confirmit’s goal has always been to provide clients with cutting-edge solutions that help them to grow their businesses, and we’re looking forward to an exciting future under Kyle Ferguson’s leadership.”

