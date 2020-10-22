Confirmit receives best-in-class award for helping CX professionals to uncover powerful insights to stay one step ahead

London, UK, Oslo, Norway and New York, NY, 22 October 2020 – Confirmit has announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Confirmit Horizons as a 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner, presented by TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine.

Kyle Ferguson, CEO, Confirmit

The 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognises best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including social.

“Confirmit was built by insight pros for insight pros – and we’re thrilled to be recognised for our continued commitment to supporting our customers by helping them to use insight to tell stories that drive change,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO at Confirmit. “We will continue our focus on working with our customers as an extension of their team and helping them leverage our solutions to break down barriers and drive insights that fuel action and business success.”

Confirmit’s solutions provide insight professionals with a one-stop, feature-rich solution to gain maximum value and insight from feedback and research projects. With Confirmit Horizons, the complex is made simple – users can uncover the most powerful visual insights to fuel business decisions for better outcomes.

“Congratulations to Confirmit for receiving a 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Confirmit has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels. We’re pleased to recognise this achievement and know we will continue to see great innovation from Confirmit in 2021 and beyond.”

