Digital Feedback solution honored for improving customer experience technology

London, UK, Oslo, Norway and New York, NY, 9th January 2020 — Confirmit, the leading global solutions provider for Customer Experience, Voice of the Employee and Market Research (MR) announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Confirmit’s Digital Feedback module as a 2019 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner presented by TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine.

Confirmit logo

The 2019 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognises best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including social.

“Digital is at the forefront of the feedback ecosystem, and businesses need to be able to swiftly and effectively capture, analyse and act on more data than ever before,” said Michael Wooh, Chief Marketing Officer, Confirmit. “With our Digital Feedback module, our clients can simplify the challenges of understanding and acting on digital feedback and drive their programmes forward. We are honoured to be recognised by TMC and the CX industry for our commitment to continued innovation and client success.”

Confirmit recently announced a tranche of new features to its Confirmit Horizons platform, including the new Digital Feedback module, which easily configures web and app intercepts, and enhanced, AI-driven text analytics. This provides users with a seamless digital experience and delivers richer insights from customer experience and research programmes.

“Congratulations to Confirmit for receiving a 2019 Customer Experience Innovation Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Confirmit’s Digital Feedback module within Confirmit Horizons has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels. We’re pleased to recognise this achievement and know we will continue to great innovation from Confirmit in 2020 and beyond.”

-Ends-

About Confirmit:

Confirmit is the world’s leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit’s software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo.

Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, Nielsen, RS Components.

About CUSTOMER:

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC:

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.



Media Contact:

Melanie Oxford

Indigo River

mel@indigo-river.co.uk

M: +44 (0)7515 632065