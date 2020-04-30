Resource Hub enables insight professionals to play their part in building stronger future for their organisations

London, UK, NY, Oslo, Norway and New York, 30 April, 2020 – Confirmit has announced a series of initiatives designed to support the Market Research, Customer Experience (CX), and Employee Experience (EX) industries over the coming months as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Resource Hub delivers a programme of solutions and resources that will help insight professionals interact with each other, learn from Confirmit’s experienced consulting team, and take advantage of dedicated solutions using the Confirmit Horizons platform.

The initiative is broken into three critical areas for insights teams:

Connecting the community: Confirmit will connect peers in discussion groups, share webinars, and deliver a growing library of online resources to provide support and guidance to CX and EX teams and to Market Researchers. Supporting insights professionals: Confirmit is offering one-to-one conversations with its experts to talk through key areas where insight can support the organisation. Further resources are available to enable insights professionals to learn more about the skills they need to develop to deliver business value. Free dedicated solutions: Businesses already using the Confirmit Horizons platforms can use new dedicated solutions harnessing Confirmit’s latest digital solution and text analytics capabilities to help better understand the needs of their customers and their employees.

Henning Hansen, interim CEO at Confirmit explained: “Our clients and the wider insights market are finding ways to adjust to our new reality, and we are committed to supporting them in every possible way. The ability to understand customers, employees and markets has never been more critical to helping companies make the right decisions. To that end, we must also focus on the future to ensure our customers are supported in the long term. We continue to work hard to ensure that our merger with Dapresy delivers exceptional solutions that deliver business-critical insight”.

"This is a challenging time for our customers, and we have found great value in using the Confirmit text analytics tool, including their proactive addition of the new COVID-19 features, to understand their needs and expectations,” said Barbara Lincoln, director of customer satisfaction and integration at Erie Insurance. “By leveraging insights the tool provides, we have been able to better anticipate and provide support to ERIE’s customers, agents and employees.”

Confirmit’s COVID-19 Resource Hub is available here: https://www.confirmit.com/covid19/, and the free solutions are available immediately to Confirmit Horizons users.

