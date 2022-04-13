An opportunity for the region’s connectivity leaders to come together and explore the most important regional issues around enabling the North’s connected future.

Manchester Central, UK, 13th April – Combined Authority Mayors and connectivity leaders from across the north of the UK will discuss how to deliver next-generation broadband networks across the region at the first ever Connected North event later this month, brought to you by Total Telecom.

The mayors of Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and Liverpool, the Chief Executive of Building Digital UK and a host of leading industry figures will join national government, local authorities, network builders and operators, investors, universities, suppliers and startups from across the digital sector to discuss how the north of England can capitalise on the UK’s connected future.

“Over two days, this event will bring together more than 70 leading speakers as well as showcasing over 50 suppliers and start-ups and is expected to attract up to 1,000 attendees from the region, including telecom operators, alternative networks, and local and national government,” said Rob Chambers, Managing Director Total Telecom.

A variety of essential subjects will be tackled at the first Connected North conference, which has been launched as sister event to Connected Britain, the UK’s largest connectivity event. Among topics being discussed will be the Levelling Up agenda, the digital economy and addressing the digital divide. The event will provide a platform to explore the most important regional issues around connecting Northern communities and businesses.

The CEO of Sunderland City Council, Patrick Melia said, “Connected North is a prime opportunity for like-minded individuals and organisations to collaborate, learn and share as we all strive to deliver next generation networks across the North and the wider UK. Sunderland City Council looks forward to exploring the most important regional issues around enabling the North’s smart and connected future at this much anticipated event” quoted Patrick Melia, CEO of Sunderland City Council.

Connected North takes place at Manchester Central and forms part of this year’s Manchester Tech Week. For more information, including how to attend, and for the full programme, please visit: www.totaltele.com/connectednorth.

