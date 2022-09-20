Technology innovation partner recruits Michael Elkouby, an experienced business development executive in the technology industry, to drive growth in the region

20 September 2022 Leading technology innovator and engineering services provider, Consult Red, announces the appointment of the new VP of Sales for North America, Michael Elkouby from 1 September 2022.

Michael Elkouby

Targeting growth in the North American region

Michael will be responsible for contributing to Consult Red’s overall success, growing and developing the company’s media, connectivity and cloud customer base in the USA and Canada. Consult Red is proud to already work with leading operators in the region including Comcast and DIRECTV. Michael will report to the Chief Commercial Officer.

A record of success and development

Michael has over 15 years of sales and business development experience working in complex customer environments. Before joining Consult Red, Michael held senior sales and marketing positions with Google, Ericsson and Dell. He holds an MBA from Concordia University and Leadership Management qualification from Harvard Business School.

Michael Elkouby, VP Sales for North America, said:

“I’m pleased to have joined Consult Red, a company strongly positioned to change and disrupt the North American professional IT services industry, with a pivotal role directly influencing the future of this organization.

I'm a sales growth hacker, with a passion for growing businesses via new market penetration and partnership development.”

Steve Donachie, Consult Red Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“We're delighted to welcome Michael to the team. Michael’s extensive business development and strategic partnerships experience, for leading technology organizations, will take us forward as we pursue continued growth in the North America region.”

About Consult Red

Consult Red is an employee-owned technology innovation partner that works with many of the world's leading media and connectivity brands, supporting them throughout the development journey.

Our 300-strong expert engineering team, based in the UK, USA and Poland, have a proven track record in hardware design, embedded software development and embedded systems integration.

Consult Red applies its connected and embedded expertise as a market leader in technology to the media sector. Connected devices and systems developed by Consult Red are currently in more than 30 million homes worldwide.

In the last five years, Consult Red has built one of the largest RDK teams in Europe – this unparalleled experience and capability is a tremendous advantage to operators seeking to deploy RDK.

For more information, please visit http://consult.red/ and follow us on LinkedIn.