Investment will fuel content marketing platform’s growth and further democratise access to great marketing software

London, 4 May 2021 – UK-founded marketing technology platform ContentCal has secured $6.2 million in Series A investment from Fuel Ventures and Guinness Asset Management.

Alex Packham, ContentCal

The investment will be used to drive growth of its content marketing and intelligence platform: making new hires; developing a proprietary content intelligence platform; and opening a new US headquarters as well as expanding its UK headquarters.

ContentCal’s mission is to become the leading content marketing suite for SMEs around the world. It does this by, firstly, bringing high end features and functionality that usually only large enterprises can afford to smaller organisations, democratising access to great marketing software; and secondly, by building a human product that users love and providing them an off-the-shelf buying experience usually seen in consumer businesses. It currently has over 2,000 customers around the world, and has grown by 400% quarter on quarter from 2020 to 2021.

ContentCal will use the investment to hire over 40 people to join its team in the next year, doubling the current size of its workforce. It will also be opening new headquarters in Austin, Texas, as well as expanding its UK operations. The company expects to triple its revenues in the next 12 months.

The company is also developing a new product, ContentCal IQ, a proprietary content intelligence platform that will allow marketers to create smarter, better content faster.

“I’m delighted to secure follow-on funding from Fuel Ventures and new funding from Guinness Asset Management and to be working with them on the next phase of our journey,” commented Alex Packham, Founder & CEO of ContentCal. “We have seen unprecedented demand for our content marketing collaboration platform over the last 12 months. This investment puts the business in an incredible place to expand our team, invest further in product innovation and deliver on our mission to become the leading content marketing suite for SMEs globally.”

Shane Galleway, Head of Investment at Guinness Asset Management, added, “Guinness are delighted to be investors in ContentCal, and are excited to be supporting Alex and the team as they expand their footprint in the US and enhance data analytics with the development of ContentCal IQ.”

Mark Pearson, Founder of Fuel Ventures, commented, “ContentCal has gone from strength to strength since we first invested last year and we are excited to be backing the business again in their Series A. Content marketing continues to be a major driver of growth for companies across the world and ContentCal is in a strong position to become the major player in the market with this investment.”

ContentCal was launched in 2014 when Packham saw a gap in the market to significantly improve the social media content creation and publishing processes for businesses who didn’t have or couldn’t afford the expertise in-house, through software and automation.

ContentCal's products allow businesses to centralise and automate content ideation, creation, publishing and reporting across their social channels, blogs, internal communications and advertising platforms, while integrating with 1,500 other business applications, helping them to balance the requirement to publish more content than ever before with the need for quality content creation.

About ContentCal

ContentCal is a simple, intuitive platform for content planning, creation, collaboration and publishing, with in-built analytics and community management features. It was founded by Alex Packham in 2014. After running social media for ODEON and Sky, and building his own marketing agency ASTP, Alex saw an opportunity to significantly improve the content creation and publishing processes through software and automation for businesses who didn't have or couldn't afford the expertise in-house. ContentCal is headquartered in London with over 40 staff and 2,000 clients, including WPP, Royal Mail, Denstu Aegis, Marriott and many other global brands.

To date, ContentCal has received a total of $14m in funding.

https://www.contentcal.io/

About Fuel Ventures

Fuel Ventures is an early and growth stage investor in leading technology businesses. The Fuel Ventures Fund invests in the most ambitious entrepreneurs in the sectors covering globally scalable marketplaces, platforms and software (SaaS).

It has a unique approach to investing, bringing its portfolio companies under one roof to provide hands-on support and to create a collaborative ecosystem.

https://fuel.ventures/

About Guinness Asset Management

Guinness Asset Management is a London-based specialist fund management company, established in 2003. Guinness manages over £3 billion for institutional and retail investors, investing in public and private companies. Guinness is a leading EIS Investor who since 2010 has raised and invested over £200 million into more than 100 companies across the Guinness EIS and Guinness AIM EIS portfolios. Please see www.guinnessfunds.com for more details.

