London, 16 April 2020 – UK-founded marketing technology company ContentCal has secured a £2.5 million investment from early and growth stage investor Fuel Ventures with participation from existing shareholders. The new funding will be focussed on driving customer growth, product innovation and doubling the size of the team.

With the new investment, ContentCal’s mission is to continue to build and scale its content marketing and collaboration platform. The software is designed to make it easy for companies to distribute better marketing content at scale and own their growth through content marketing. This delivers a better marketing experience for customers and drives huge efficiencies within businesses for their content creation efforts.

In the last 12 months, ContentCal has grown over 200% year-on-year. It has more than 1,500 paying customers and 35,000 users across over 100 countries.

Mark Pearson, founder of Fuel Ventures, commented, “We’re really excited to be joining the ContentCal story, having witnessed their impressive growth both domestically and internationally over the last few years. As a fund, we have significant experience working with SaaS model-based businesses and only look at investing in companies who have a strong management team and excellent potential to scale globally.

“For us, Alex and the entire ContentCal team fit perfectly into what we were looking for and we have come away impressed by our interactions since first meeting. With a great team that executes and a product that fits the need of all companies whether they be SMEs or MNCs, investing into ContentCal was a golden opportunity that we didn’t want to miss, and we can’t wait to share in the success of the company going forwards.”

Alex Packham, founder and CEO of ContentCal, added, “I’m delighted to have secured funding from Fuel Ventures and be working with them on the next phase of our journey. After meeting a number of investors, Fuel fully understood the business after the first meeting, moved incredibly quickly and have already added value in the short time we've been working with them.



“Marketing continues to be more and more complicated for businesses. With more channels to manage and more content creation requirements than ever before, it is ContentCal’s ability to make the entire content marketing process simple that fuels our growth. I’m thankful for all the support we’ve had to date from our customers and investors, alongside the hard work from our team, and look forward to continuing to grow the business with this new investment.”

ContentCal was launched in 2014 when Packham saw a gap in the market to significantly improve the social media content creation and publishing processes for businesses who didn't have or couldn't afford the expertise in-house, through software and automation.

ContentCal's products allow businesses to centralise and automate content ideation, creation, publishing and reporting across their social channels, blogs, internal communications and advertising platforms, while integrating with 1,500 other business applications, helping them to balance the requirement to publish more content than ever before with the need for quality content creation.

About ContentCal

ContentCal was founded by Alex Packham in 2014. After running social media for ODEON, Sky and building his own marketing agency ASTP, he saw an opportunity to significantly improve the content creation and publishing processes through software and automation for the millions of businesses who didn't have or couldn't afford the expertise in-house. ContentCal was born to meet this growing need. Clients include WPP, Royal Mail, Denstu Aegis, Marriott and many other global brands.

To date, ContentCal has received a total of £5.7m in funding.

https://www.contentcal.io/

About Fuel Ventures

Fuel Ventures is an early and growth stage investor in leading technology businesses. The Fuel Ventures Fund invests in the most ambitious entrepreneurs in the sectors covering globally scalable marketplaces, platforms and software (SaaS).

It has a unique approach to investing, bringing its portfolio companies under one roof to provide hands-on support and to create a collaborative ecosystem.

https://fuel.ventures/

