Ransomware and insider threat protection solutions provider achieves continued global growth for FY2022, including 80 percent increase in revenue and 250+ new customers

12th October 2022 - ProLion, the provider of ransomware and data protection solutions, has recorded an 80 percent increase in revenue for FY2022, driven by the addition of over 250 new customers worldwide. The uplift has been driven by demand for its ransomware protection solution CryptoSpike, which has soared as a result of the rise in ransomware and ransomware-as-a-service attacks.

The company also reported a renewal rate of 89 percent and almost doubled its global workforce, with headcount increasing by 92 percent in the same timeframe.

Robert Graf, founder and General Manager at ProLion, said, “This is yet another year of growth for ProLion. The uplift in the number of new customers – combined with our incredibly high rate of retention of existing customers - is a strong validation of our vision and product capabilities. Our customers are looking for solutions which protect their businesses for the long term, on an ongoing basis.”

ProLion’s core solution is CryptoSpike, a best-in-class security and data governance solution for the data centre that eliminates system downtime and data loss risks within NetApp and Lenovo environments. Today, CryptoSpike provides data insights for 650+ customers across all verticals.

ProLion is also seeing an increase in demand for both its ClusterLion and its DataAnalyzer solutions. ClusterLion is a high availability solution for NetApp MetroCluster data storage environment that protects against downtime and guarantees constant data availability. ClusterLion continually monitors MetroCluster systems and in case of an emergency, such as a security breach or loss of power, initiates an automatic storage switchover.

ClusterLion also powers off the affected side to avoid corruption or data loss from so-called “split-brain syndrome”, which occurs when a group of storage nodes is divided into smaller clusters of nodes, each of which believes it is the only active cluster. As a result, stored data is not properly shared, synchronised and updated across every cluster.

DataAnalyzer helps organisations better manage their constantly growing volume of stored data, along with their increased demand for storage capacity, by enabling full transparency of data across a storage system. DataAnalyzer sorts, analyses and audits stored data according to a range of fields – including its owner: the date it was created: its location: access dates and more. In this way, DataAnalyzer provides otherwise invisible insights on stored data and user access behaviour. It can detect inactive data, and also directly recognises ransomware.

Graf continued, “The investment we have made outside of our traditional DACH market has driven the near doubling of our global workforce. We now have full geographical cover across the US with sales and customer support staff now in place across the country. We’ve also made additional investments in growing our channel footprint, with new managers now in place specifically to develop those relationships.

“As we continue to see the frequency of cyber attacks increase and the continued impact being felt by organisations both large and small, there is a clear need for proactive ransomware protection. It is our stated objective to be the vendor of choice for organisations globally,” concluded Graf.