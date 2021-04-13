The leading technology and IoT provider in Europe is helping customers undertake their digital transformation journeys

Austria, 13th April 2021 – S&T Group continues to rapidly expand its market position as a technology leader with industry-leading technologies and a growth strategy focused on smart Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company is pursuing ambitious financial goals including a target revenue of minimum EUR 1.40 billion for 2021 and EUR 2 billion in revenues with an EBITDA of EUR 220 million by 2023.

The numbers for 2020 prove that S&T is heading in the right growth direction as it has achieved a revenue growth of 12% totaling more than EUR 1.25 million, including 50% organic growth in 2020. The company also secured an EBITDA increase of 16% to EUR 130 million for the previous financial year as it continues its transformation to an IoT specialist with its technology forming the foundations of its place in the ever-growing Industrial IoT (IIoT) sector.

Since its merger in 2017 with its subsidiary and supplier of industrial computing technologies Kontron, S&T Group has branched into the market of innovative IoT and Industry 4.0 solutions. Its portfolio of proprietary technologies has been further strengthened by S&T Group's own research and development projects and systematic acquisitions including AIS Automation GmbH, now Kontron AIS GmbH, to expand the software offering in the field of industrial automation, as well as Iskratel Group to increase its 5G expertise.

“As the IIoT market continues to grow exponentially as more and more machines are connected to the internet, each global player has a unique outlook on how they can optimally bring forward digitalization,” said S&T Group CEO Hannes Niederhauser. “S&T’s range of products are tailor-made hardware and software-based solutions that are developed for niche markets that we operate in such as industrial automation, medical technology, smart energy and public transport markets and adapted to meet specific customer requirements.”

The company’s focus has been on growth in the IoT segment, driven by the Group's experience in embedded systems/ and IoT software solutions. S&T will continue to expand the share of software in its vertical end markets and develop a range of “IoT as a Service” (IoTaaS) packages to mark its transformation to a pure IoT player. With more than 30 years of engineering expertise and its determination to leverage technology, S&T is ideally suited for customers looking to remain competitive and fully optimize on the benefits that digitalization has to offer.

Mr. Niederhauser continues: “2020 was a testing year for the global economy due to the pandemic. Despite the difficult circumstances S&T Group continued to make notable strides and has the industry leading expertise and technologies to help businesses achieve their industrial transformation and digitalization goals. Our growth targets remain ambitious as we aim to reach EUR 2 billion in revenues by 2023 and we have continued to supply our target markets with smart technologies, seeing an especially strong increase in demand for industrial and medical solutions. We also recognize the importance of expanding and adapting our portfolio in alignment with the fast-paced IIoT sector to ensure we can offer the most reliable solutions possible.”

A single-source provider of services ranging from product development and manufacturing through to implementation and operations, S&T’s range of solutions encompass a large number of vertical markets including industrial automation, medical technologies, aviation, public transport, energy supply, retail, telecommunications and its IoT software framework SUSiEtec.

Production sites across Europe require high-levels of automation and state-of-the-art technologies in order to work as optimally as possible, and S&T is ideally placed to securely connect specialized innovative machines such as robots and vehicles to the internet and subsequently increase their overall efficiency. With new applications and standards helping to fuel the growth in digitalization and simplify communications between man and machine, S&T can help customers in the Industrial IoT sector thrive.

Sustainability and diversity continue to be focus areas for S&T, with its headquarters having 100% renewable energy consumption and its old vehicle fleet being replaced with electric cars. Diversity within the Group and its corporate bodies is also making progress with Claudia Badstöber announced as the first woman to chair its Supervisory Board.

