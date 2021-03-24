At the request of their close friend and colleague, Michael Farquhar, contractor management specialists Orange Genie Group will be making a donation of £5,000 to the Boys Brigade Charity Project Stedfast, to go towards their ongoing work to build and support a school in Kenya.

Orange Genie Group and Boys Brigade Charity

The project began in 2006 with the building of St. Andrews School in the Kenyan region of Ngong near Nairobi. Work has continued since then, including the addition of solar power, a sports field, a capped water-borehole and pumphouse, and a specialist centre for children with disabilities. Today some 160 children, able bodied and disabled, enjoy a future of possibilities that only education can bring.

Dan Moss, Orange Genie Group Sales and Marketing Director said, “Michael has been a good friend to Orange Genie, and we’re extremely grateful for this opportunity to support such amazing work.”



Michael Farquhar from 51st Bonnyrigg Boys Brigade / Project Stedfast said “We are delighted that Orange Genie is supporting Project Stedfast with this very generous donation. It will enable us to extend the school. Orange Genie once again demonstrating how they stand out from the crowd."



You can support this fantastic work by donating to their Buy a Brick campaign, or you can visit their website to learn more about the project.



