Telecoms operators can easily upgrade their power networks and incorporate solar energy for greater reliability and greener power

Thetford 14th January 2020. Controllis, a leading global supplier of low carbon and carbon neutral hybrid power solutions has added the Smart48 DC power system to its portfolio. An efficient and highly scalable power platform, the Smart48 DC power system will help telecoms, mobile and tower companies provide more reliable, efficient and green power for their networks. Operators looking to reduce their carbon footprint now have the option of combining mains rectification and solar power using a single integrated solution.

Controllis Smart48 DC power system

The Smart48 DC power system can provide 2kW to 300kW of power from a single 19”” rack which can be split between MPPT solar inputs and mains rectifiers. The system can also prioritise solar power over mains power, saving energy and massively reducing an operator’s carbon footprint. The Smart48 can be deployed in any part of the network, from small mobile cell sites to large data centres, and will allow operators to quickly and easily upgrade their networks to run on both mains and / or solar power.

The compact system includes highly efficient hot swappable rectifier and solar modules, n+1 redundancy, intelligent fan cooling and advanced battery monitoring and management. The system also includes a controller module, multi-channel Low Voltage Disconnects and circuit breakers to protect the batteries and the site as a whole.

“The Smart48 DC power system provides the ideal solution for telecoms operators looking to save energy costs and reduce their carbon footprint.” says Lee Johnson, Head of Sales and Marketing at Controllis. “It allows operators to incrementally upgrade the power to any part of their network infrastructure and easily add solar power where and when required, all from a single compact shelf.”

He continues “Because we are able to prioritise solar power over mains power, operators benefit from reducing their power costs and having greener, more efficient and reliable networks.”

The Smart48 DC power system is the latest offering in a series of initiatives from Controllis to provide highly efficient, reliable and green site power solutions to the telecoms industry. Alongside their low carbon and carbon neutral DC generator based hybrid power systems, Controllis provide lithium ion telecoms batteries and a range of solar power solutions. As a data driven company, all Controllis products have comprehensive remote management with data analytics capabilities.

The Controllis Smart48 DC power system is globally available along with its comprehensive portfolio of DC hybrid power solutions.

About Controllis

Controllis is a data driven power systems hardware and software company headquartered in the UK and working with partners and customers world-wide. The Controllis products range from standalone DC generator units up to fully integrated hybrid renewable systems. Our advanced cloud-based remote management system provides detailed visibility and analytics of your power network performance in real-time.

The Controllis mission is to provide cost-effective, highly reliable, low carbon and carbon neutral power by using our unique technology to deliver reduced operating costs, lower risks and provide better network insights to customers – Better Power Anywhere.

