Corie Robinson has joined Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) as Senior Business Development Manager. He joins from LexisNexis, where for over 9 years as Key Account Manager, he held sole responsibility for Public Sector, Central and Local Government clients. In his new role, Corie will spearhead Zylpha’s exceptionally strong Business Development programme across both government and non-governmental sectors. This will include liaison with system integrators and developing relationships with key legal sector business partners and prospects.

Commenting on the appointment, Tim Long CEO of Zylpha noted, “Coming from LN, Corie brings with him an incredible range of contacts, market experience and an undeniable track record. We are delighted that he has chosen to join us at this stage in our growth and I am confident he will help drive our continued expansion forward. I welcome him aboard and look forward to working closely with him.”

For his part, Corie Robinson welcomed Tim Long’s comments adding: “I’ve long noticed Zylpha’s well deserved growth – based on an innovative product range and their technical brilliance and understanding when it comes to Visualfiles. Indeed, the company’s legal document bundling technology is unrivalled in delivering significant cost savings and efficiency. Most recently, with their introduction of Pay-As-You-Go Bundling, the market has seen Zylpha’s rise to become the clear market leader. Naturally, therefore, I’m thrilled to be taking on this Business Development role at such an exciting time.”

About Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery

Court Bundling

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

