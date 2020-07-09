Cornerstone further proves commitment to protecting both data and people through achieving new gold standard in data privacy

London – 9th July 2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions today announced that it has received the ISO 27701 certification for a Privacy Information Management System, demonstrating its continued commitment to compliance and data privacy.

ISO 27701, considered to be the first globally recognised privacy certification, is the privacy extension of the information security management standard, ISO 27001, building upon the same requirements, controls and objectives, and is aligned with the GDPR.

While normally the issue of privacy is primarily considered from a legal perspective, this new certification not only provides a means to easily prove compliance but also a structured framework for how to best approach it, recommending information security and personal data protection requirements and outlining practical guidance for managing privacy programmes.

“It’s about more than protecting data, it’s about protecting people,” explains José Alberto Rodríguez Ruiz, Global Data Protection Officer at Cornerstone OnDemand. “With this new certification we are bringing the power of people protection to all of our clients across the globe. We are focussed on offering all organisations we work with the reassurance of how we handle their data, providing reliable compliance and career protection. This ultimately enables our clients to also gain the trust of their employees.”

This latest announcement also follows closely in the footsteps of previous data privacy initiatives undertaken by Cornerstone, such as appointing José Rodríguez, who was one of the first ten Data Protection Officers to be certified in France, as soon as GDPR was announced in 2016.

“At Cornerstone, we’re still on our journey to continuously improve approaches to data privacy and people protection, but we believe this certification marks a key milestone for both us and data privacy on the whole. This new certification will not only greatly contribute to how companies implement compliance, becoming a starting point for any additional certifications and easily determining higher and lower risk organisations, it will also likely become expected of any serious software provider,” concluded Rodríguez.

###

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organisations the technology, content, expertise and specialised focus to help them realise the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalised learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by approximately 7,000 clients of all sizes, spanning approximately 75 million users across over 180 countries and 50+ languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Stoel

Firefly Communications

Phone: +44 (0)203 861 3603

cornerstoneteam@fireflycomms.com

Susan Hilliar

Cornerstone OnDemand

Phone: +44(0)7767884556

shilliar@csod.com