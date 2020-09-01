HR professionals across the world will come together for Cornerstone Convergence 2020, a free, two-day virtual conversation with inspirational guest speakers and 50+ breakout sessions designed to connect and build a stronger HR community

London — Sept. 1, 2020 — Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced it will host its 18th annual industry conference, Cornerstone Convergence, on Sept. 16-17, 2020. The free, virtual conference will feature two half-days of inspirational keynotes and more than 50 live and on-demand breakout sessions designed to equip HR and people development leaders with the tools to adapt, lead and grow in today’s new world of work.

Cornerstone Convergence will host a range of luminaries from various fields to motivate and inspire attendees with their unique stories of success, including:

Viola Davis , Academy Award-winning actor, producer and philanthropist, will discuss how fully embracing your life story can help you rise to be extraordinary and change the world. Her keynote is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 11:20 a.m. BST.

Adam Grant , New York Times bestselling author and organisational psychologist at The Wharton School, will share his expertise on how high-performing organisations are the ones that embrace an ethos of knowledge sharing, helping and mentoring. His keynote is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 11:20 a.m. BST.

Emmanuel Acho, Fox Sports analyst and author, will tackle questions about race, social injustice and building a more inclusive society by bringing his new web series, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, to Convergence via exclusive on-demand sessions.

Additionally, each day will kick off at 9 a.m. BST with keynotes from Cornerstone’s leaders, including CEO Phil Saunders, EMEA Chief Executive Vincent Belliveau and Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Heidi Spirgi. On day one, Saunders will share updates about the company and shed light on how Cornerstone is transforming its customer-centric approach. On day two, Belliveau will explain how we’ve hit the digital transformation motorway and will share his recommendations to help accelerate your HR transformation and make an impact in your organisation. Following this, Spirgi will discuss the importance of adaptability and creating sustainable, positive change to deliver extraordinary results.

Following the keynotes, attendees can pursue their own customised agendas by selecting both live and on-demand sessions from the event's jam-packed programme. The 25-minute sessions will cover a range of thought-provoking and informative topics that fall into these five categories:

Bold Thinkers: In these sessions, Cornerstone leaders will be joined by industry experts, such as Josh Bersin, Industry Analyst, Liggy Webb, Founding Director and CEO of The Learning Architect, and Joe Burton, Founder and CEO of Whil, to discuss the alignment of people development strategies with evolving business needs. Covering the latest research and the bold concepts shaping the future of work, these talks are designed to inspire new ideas about the industry’s role in shaping it. Client Spotlights: Guests will hear directly from over 20 Cornerstone clients, including Hulu, Hyatt, Kraft Heinz, Sodexo, DaVita, The Bancorp and more. Bringing together Cornerstone’s customer community, these sessions share success stories and ideas on a wide array of topics from navigating the new normal with modern learning content and elevating managers into growth coaches to creating a virtual and automated hiring strategy. Product Training Labs: With guidance from Cornerstone’s training experts, these labs will explore a variety of practical use cases and provide tips and tricks for better administering current solutions, helping to develop a sharper understanding of current products and expand proficiency in managing them for particular organisations. Product Chats: Product experts will share the latest and greatest innovation available today, or coming soon, and how customers can leverage it to drive business results. Additionally, attendees will learn tips and tricks to make the most of their investment, hidden gem insights from other customers and how to deliver great experiences for their people with the tools and resources available today. Tech Talks: People development leaders and IT experts alike will benefit from hearing first-hand from Cornerstone’s technology team about the latest platform advancements and technology direction, from cloud and products to data and privacy.

Attendees around the world will have the option to attend three versions of the conference – one for the Americas, one for EMEA and one for APJ – and the interactive format of the conference will enable attendees to participate in live sessions via chat functionality. After the virtual event concludes, Cornerstone Convergence sessions will be available for registrants to watch on-demand through the end of October.

“We are proud to adapt our annual Convergence event and bring all the innovation and fresh perspectives into a virtual space,” said Phil Saunders, CEO, Cornerstone. “Free from any venue, city or schedule, this year’s event will help business leaders around the world unlock the secret to thriving in this new world of work and creating an unmatched experience for their people.”

Vincent Belliveau, Chief Executive EMEA, Cornerstone, added, “This has been a year like no other. The impact of the pandemic on people and the workplace has been huge. It’s our desire to help organisations to navigate through this new normal, and Convergence is an important opportunity to share and reflect on experiences, learn from each other and help create the right path to success.”

To register for Cornerstone Convergence 2020 and build your personalised session schedule, visit: www.cornerstoneconvergence.eu.

Event Sponsors

Additional Information

To follow Cornerstone Convergence 2020 on social media channels, visit: Twitter @CSODConvergence, Instagram @CornerstoneOnDemand and Facebook @Cornerstoneconvergence. You can engage with the conversation using #CSODConf20.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organisations the technology, content, expertise and specialised focus to help them realise the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalised learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by approximately 6,300 clients of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and nearly 50 languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk.

