London — Oct. 20, 2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the winners of the annual RAVE (Remarkable Achievements and Visionary Elites) Awards, which recognise and honour organisations that have developed and implemented innovative approaches to using Cornerstone solutions.

“We are honoured to raise a virtual toast to our customers who have gone above and beyond to transform their organisations through their unique people development programmes,” said Karen Williams, SVP, Customer Support and Services, Cornerstone. “While this year has presented challenges across our global customer base, it’s a privilege to partner with leading organisations that have adapted their people processes to deliver extraordinary business results.”

“The standard of nominations this year was exceptionally high, with many organisations really pushing the boundaries,” said Vincent Belliveau, Chief Executive EMEA at Cornerstone. “The winners and finalists stood out for their uniqueness and inspirational approaches, especially challenging as we navigate the new world of work.”

This year, to coincide with the company’s first-ever virtual and global industry conference, Cornerstone Convergence, the company conducted a global awards programme to honour and celebrate customers leveraging Cornerstone and Saba Software product solutions. After careful consideration, the winners and finalists of the 2020 RAVE Awards are:

Learning Strategy Innovation: Winners of this category demonstrated unique execution of new techniques, strategies, methods or combinations of existing technologies and solutions.

Winners: Sunbelt Rentals, VMWare, BNP Paribas, Teleperformance

Finalists: NYU Langone Health, Whole Foods, Prosegur

Transformational HR & Talent Strategy: This category recognises organisations that applied new technologies and approaches across their entire HR process to transform talent management practices.

Winner: Broadway Bank, Sobi

Finalists: U.S. Xpress, Davenport University, Cognita

Impact on User Adoption: This category highlights organisations with strategies and programmes used to encourage usage of the Cornerstone or Saba solutions.

Winners: TravelCenters of America, Veritas Technologies, Nestlé

Finalists: ProLiteracy, CIS, ALDI Nord, Meliá Hotels International

Advancement in Reinventing Work: In response to the challenges of 2020, these organisations have found new ways to attract and retain the best talent and capitalised on the collective knowledge, skills and performance of their people to adapt their businesses.

Winner: Public Storage, myjobscotland, Henkel

Finalists: Iconn, University of Georgia, Atlas Hotels

Visionary in Performance Management: This category recognises organisations that have engaged their people to improve organisational effectiveness and tied various aspects of performance management together to make those processes more meaningful to the business.

Winners: Horace Mann, HM Electronics, GB Group Plc

Finalists: Sysmex America, P2 Energy Solutions, Konica Minolta

Comments on the news:

“We’re thrilled to be recognised at this year’s Cornerstone RAVE Awards for our success in driving user adoption,” said Jo-Anne Rossouw, Head of Digital Learning, Nestlé. “Cornerstone, together with our IT Learning Product Team, have helped us achieve our two key adoption focuses for 2020 of improving access to the right learning content, and enabling learners to experience a journey of development through Playlists”.

“We are pleased to be recognised for our learning strategy innovation at this year’s RAVE Awards,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Business Process Architect, VMWare. “Through this partnership, we have been able to develop a skills competency framework used to influence learning paths and simplify course selection and offerings with an 80% reduction in time.”

“Our need to be able to quickly adapt and change course makes the concept of an annual performance review an outdated one that no longer meets the needs of our business,” said Susan Dudley, Talent Management System Analyst, Horace Mann. “With Cornerstone as well as the support of executive leadership, our change management plan and the desire for a change from the current process, we have successfully adapted our performance management strategy to meet the needs of today.”

Learn more about this year’s RAVE Awards and its winners at: https://resources.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk/blog/announcing-the-2020-cornerstone-rave-award-winners

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organisations the technology, content, expertise and specialised focus to help them realise the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalised learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by approximately 6,300 clients of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and nearly 50 languages. Learn more at Cornerstone OnDemand.

# # #

Media Contact:

Charlotte Stoel

Firefly Communications

Phone: +44 (0)203 861 3603

cornerstoneteam@fireflycomms.com

Susan Hilliar

Cornerstone OnDemand

Phone: +44(0)7767884556

shilliar@csod.com