New courses equip managers with the tools to communicate with, coach and lead Digital Native team members as organisations prepare for Gen Z to represent a majority of the workforce

London — 15 July 2020 — Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the availability of Plan Z: Managing Digital Natives, a new Cornerstone Original Learning Series that serves as a manager’s guide for coaching, mentoring and leading Gen Z employees, also known as Digital Natives.

The Gen Z population is expected to make up over 20% of the world’s workforce by the end of 2020 and is on track to be the most diverse, best-educated and most-entrepreneurial generation yet, according to the Pew Research Center. As Gen Z is also the first generation born into a digital world, managers have less insight into what they can expect from this unique group of workers.

Building on Cornerstone’s Digital Native Advancement (DNA), a series of mobile-first, nanolearning courses to help Gen Z thrive in the modern workplace, Plan Z: Managing Digital Natives is a series of nine Microlearning® courses that equip managers with the skills and tools to host open and effective communications, cultivate a positive work environment and make a lasting impact on career growth.

“Plan Z: Managing Digital Natives was specifically developed with the increasingly evident cross-generational communication divides in mind,” said Summer Salomonsen, Head of Cornerstone Studios. “New professionals develop quicker when they’re guided and encouraged, which is why Cornerstone created these courses for managers. The goal is to maximise mentorship and give leaders the tools to strengthen intergenerational relationships in the workplace.”

By completing the series of Microlearning® courses, managers will develop unique professional skills for coaching, mentoring and leading digital natives. These courses include:

Get Ready for Gen Z! : What characteristics distinguish digital natives/Gen Z from other employees? What might they have in common?

: What characteristics distinguish digital natives/Gen Z from other employees? What might they have in common? Set Clear Expectations : What are some expectations digital natives are coming into the workforce with?

: What are some expectations digital natives are coming into the workforce with? Make Space to Motivate : How can you connect their work to the bigger picture?

: How can you connect their work to the bigger picture? Get Real – Form Authentic Relationships : How can you co-mentor digital native employees?

: How can you co-mentor digital native employees? Expect Awesomeness – Prepare for Greatness : Why should you help digital natives get out of their comfort zone and take on new tasks/projects?

: Why should you help digital natives get out of their comfort zone and take on new tasks/projects? Help Employees Navigate Feedback : How can you give feedback to digital natives that doesn't overwhelm them?

: How can you give feedback to digital natives that doesn't overwhelm them? Promote Collaboration on Your Team : How can you create an environment that fosters collaboration?

: How can you create an environment that fosters collaboration? Create Opportunities for Brilliance : How can you identify growth areas for digital natives?

: How can you identify growth areas for digital natives? Map Your Employee’s Career Path: Why does advocating for digital natives lead to trust in you and your company?

The Cornerstone Originals learning series, Plan Z: Managing Digital Natives, is exclusively available through the Content Anytime Leadership and Management subscription.

Additional Information

To learn more about Plan Z: Managing Digital Natives, watch this video: https://share.vidyard.com/watch/xQK2C1osHq7F7mC4rdcvAH?

To learn more about the Content Anytime Leadership and Management content subscription, visit: https://hr.cornerstoneondemand.com/leadership-courses

To learn more about the DNA content series announcement, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk/company/newsroom/press-releases/cornerstone-welcomes-gen-z-workforce-original-learning-series

