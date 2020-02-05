Cornerstone has also been recognised as a Core Challenger for the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning

London — 5 February, 2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced its Strategic Leadership position in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems for the 6th year in a row.

Cornerstone has also been positioned as a Core Challenger for the first time on the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning. This recognition reinforces Cornerstone’s commitment to also disrupting the digital content marketplace with a strong content solution for its customers supported by a well-established network of industry leading partners.

Cornerstone continues to increase its learning offerings with recent investments such as the acquisition of Clustree, an AI-powered skill engine, and partnership with Facebook to drive VR training, and the rankings by Fosway in 2020 are a reflection of Cornerstone’s success and continued innovations in the learning space. In Europe alone, Cornerstone has doubled its number of clients in three years, with almost 6 in 10 clients using the Cornerstone Learning and Performance solutions.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a unique, five-dimensional model that can be used to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in a particular learning and talent systems market. Solutions are assessed based on their Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectories across the market.

Comments on the news:

“Retaining the position of Strategic Leader is recognition of Cornerstone’s continued investment and innovation in its learning solutions, as well as how it is adapting to the everchanging workplace,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. “By listening to the talent needs of its clients and prospects and delivering solutions that meet those needs, Cornerstone remains a strong player in the learning space.”

“Maintaining the Strategic Leadership position for the 6th time is a great achievement for Cornerstone,” said Vincent Belliveau, Chief Executive, EMEA for Cornerstone. “Industries continue to face significant change and disruption and that’s why we continue to work extremely hard on the development of our solutions so they are continually fit for the future workplace.”

Belliveau continues, “Our position as a Core Challenger in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning also shows that we are dedicated to delivering modern learning solutions to our clients, and in particular demonstrates the strong momentum of our disruptive Content Anytime offerings. We want to ensure that every organisation is putting learning first and utilising the necessary tools needed to drive a learning culture. It’s great to be recognised by the industry for our achievements and our work in supporting organisations around the world.”

