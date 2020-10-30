LONDON, 30th October, 2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announces it has been recognised as a Strategic Leader in the new 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success.

“We believe that when people bring their best to work, success follows. We will work tirelessly to make sure our technology will help organisations empower their people to fulfil their true potential,” said Vincent Belliveau, Chief Executive EMEA at Cornerstone OnDemand. “Continued recognition from Fosway spurs us to push ahead in our mission to help organisations accelerate HR transformation and reap the benefits of strategic talent initiatives.”

David Wilson, CEO at Fosway Group commented: “This year’s recalibration of our talent analysis broadens the scope of this 9-Grid™ away from traditional talent management to a new disruptive view of talent and people success for all. Cornerstone’s rating as a Strategic Leader reflects its ongoing evolution as a talent solution as well some key acquisitions to accelerate a disruptive Skills-led agenda.”

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a leading, five-dimensional market analysis model that assesses the position of different solutions and providers in the European learning and talent management systems market. It ranks these solutions by their potential performance, market presence, cost of ownership and future trajectory. The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a completely unique market analysis model, offering independent and unparalleled research and insights for the next generation HR and Learning markets in Europe for the past twenty years.

Cornerstone is a Strategic Leader, described as a higher band performer and providing customers with higher band potential. Cornerstone is praised for providing a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features, and the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers. Strategic Leaders also have strong market performance and customer advocacy.

Belliveau concludes: “This year has been a major milestone in our company’s history. Following the acquisition of Clustree and Saba, along with our increased investment in R&D, we’ve accelerated the evolution of Cornerstone to support organisations face the new world of work and navigate change. We’ve also recently launched Cornerstone Skills Graph – an AI powered skills engine – turbocharging our people development and career management solutions. It’s a pivotal time for many organisations and we’ll be helping our clients every step of the way.”

Learn more and download the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent and People Success here http://www.fosway.com/9-grid.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principle learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insight from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organisations the technology, content, expertise and specialised focus to help them realise the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalised learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by approximately 6,300 clients of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and nearly 50 languages. Learn more at Cornerstone OnDemand.

***

Media Contact:

Charlotte Stoel

Firefly Communications

Phone: +44 (0)203 861 3603

cornerstoneteam@fireflycomms.com

Susan Hilliar

Cornerstone OnDemand

Phone: +44(0)7767884556

shilliar@csod.com