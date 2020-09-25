LONDON, Sep. 25, 2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced it has been recognised as a Core Leader in the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. This recognition supports Cornerstone’s commitment to double down on customer centricity, embedding the highest level of customer experience and service throughout its solutions.

“Being recognised as a Core Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for the Cloud HR market is a testament to our constant striving for innovation, our focus on organisational transformation and our continued focus on helping businesses to develop extraordinary people to create extraordinary change,” said Vincent Belliveau, Chief Executive EMEA at Cornerstone OnDemand. “The current pandemic has placed increasing importance on employee data, and now more than ever we will support our clients to make smarter decisions by having complete visibility of their workforce as well as increase efficiencies and accuracy of data via employee and manager self-service.”

The Fosway 9-GridTM is a leading, five-dimensional market analysis model that assesses the position of different solutions and providers in the European learning and talent management systems market. It ranks these solutions by their potential performance, market presence, cost of ownership and future trajectory. The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a completely unique market analysis model, offering independent and unparalleled research and insights for the next generation HR and Learning markets in Europe for the past twenty years.

“An early advocate of the Talent-driven HCM model, Cornerstone has continued to strengthen the capability of its HR solution and seen growth in customer advocacy and renewals.” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. “It’s clear that Cornerstone is fully behind its mission to deliver modern, personalised and intelligent experiences to meet the needs to today’s organisations.”

Cornerstone HR unifies people data to drive smarter workforce decisions including functionality to futureproof your business with advance org planning, extend HR solutions across an organisation’s ecosystem and provide a modern, intuitive experience that fits the way people work.

Cornerstone OnDemand has also recently demonstrated strong performance in the recruiting space after maintaining strong positions for both its recruiting offerings in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition for Cornerstone Recruiting and Saba TalentLink.

Learn more and download the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR at https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/cloud-hr/

Additional information:

To learn more about the Cornerstone HR, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk/hr/

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organisations the technology, content, expertise and specialised focus to help them realise the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalised learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by approximately 6,300 clients of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and 50+ languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principle learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insight from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

