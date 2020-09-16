Bringing over 15 years of executive product management experience for leading software companies, the appointment will further accelerate the company’s focus on product innovation and world-class delivery

London — Sept. 16, 2020 — Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced it has named Ajay Awatramani as its Chief Product Officer to lead product strategy, management and design as the company doubles down on its vision to accelerate innovation and further strengthen its leading people development solutions.

With more than 15 years of experience designing, building and delivering successful products for global SaaS organisations, including Adobe, Marketo, Oracle and Siebel, Awatramani joins Cornerstone as it embarks on a significant period of transformation and innovation. Earlier this year, Cornerstone completed its acquisition of Saba Software, expanding the company’s product portfolio and increasing its customer base to approximately 6,300 organisations worldwide and more than 75 million users. Awatramani will be responsible for strategising and executing on Cornerstone’s vision for the new world of work and ensuring the company’s roadmap reflects the needs of its customers and their people around the world.

“We are on a mission to help people, and the companies they work for, rise to become extraordinary,” said Phil Saunders, CEO, Cornerstone. “With Ajay joining our executive leadership team and leading our product team into a new era, Cornerstone can accelerate its strategic rollout of world-class technology that will empower millions of people around the world to realise their potential.”

Most recently, Awatramani served as Head of Product and GTM at Adobe. In this role, he successfully led product, strategy and go-to-market for the B2B Digital Experience business. He came to Adobe via the Marketo acquisition in 2018. From 2015 to 2020, he helped achieve the rapid growth and transformation of Marketo into an undisputed market leader, more than doubling revenues through founder-led, private equity and strategic hands. Awatramani received his M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Southern California and has more than 10 patents filed and granted.

“I'm passionate about helping companies and their employees, partners and customers realise their maximum potential with tools and strategies that help them grow and succeed,” said Ajay Awatramani, chief product officer, Cornerstone. “I’m thrilled to join the seasoned product and go-to-market team at Cornerstone, with leaders and individuals who are passionate about helping guide people through their careers and advance their skillsets.”

Awatramani’s appointment as chief product officer is effective immediately, and he will report directly to Phil Saunders, CEO of Cornerstone.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organisations the technology, content, expertise and specialised focus to help them realise the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalised learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by approximately 6,300 clients of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and 50+ languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk.

# # #

Media Contact

Charlotte Stoel

Firefly Communications

Phone: +44 (0)203 861 3603

cornerstoneteam@fireflycomms.com

Susan Hilliar

Cornerstone OnDemand

Phone: +44(0)7767884556

shilliar@csod.com