Cornerstone client Novartis will also be sharing how the company developed a culture of curiosity amongst its workforce

London — 04 February, 2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the company’s participation at Learning Technologies UK 2020, taking place at the ExCel, London on 12-13 February, 2020.

Cornerstone invites conference delegates to Stand G10 in Hall N2-N6, to experience the company’s world-class Learning Suite and Content Anytime subscription service, discovering how organisations can level-up their learning strategy and unleash the potential of their people. Cornerstone spokespeople will also be available to discuss the company’s acquisition of Clustree, an AI-powered skills platform, that Cornerstone plans to integrate into its portfolio of products to help organisations identify, develop and deploy their talent.

Cornerstone executives and clients will also be sharing their expertise and insights in the following conference sessions, across the two days:

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020:

2:00 pm to 2:30 pm, Theatre 5

Develop a Learning Strategy to Drive Business Impact - Mark Lamswood, Regional Director, Content Services at Cornerstone

In the midst of changing workplace dynamics, it can be challenging to correctly identify learning gaps and architect effective programmes that drive business impact. In this session, Cornerstone will be taking the audience through the 3 key steps to create and implement a modern, purpose-built learning strategy and a deep dive into 7 areas of resulting business impact.

2:50 pm to 3:05 pm, Demo Zone 1

Bringing Learning to Life for the Next Generation - Mark Lamswood, Regional Director, Content Services at Cornerstone and Sarah Spence, Solution Consultant at Cornerstone

In this session Cornerstone will be exploring what the modern learning workplace will look like for the next generation of digital native learners. The session will discuss the curation of the Cornerstone Content Anytime service and how it addresses the needs and challenges of the modern workforce.

Thursday, 13 February, 2020:

11:45 am to 12:15 pm, Theatre 5

Unleashing the Power of Our People Through Curiosity - Nina Bressler Murphy, Global Competency & Integration Leader at Novartis Learning Institute

In this session, Cornerstone client Novartis, will present “The Curiosity Chapter”, their innovative learning programme that aims to unleash the power of its people and fuel personal growth. Nina will be sharing how they developed the programme, where they succeeded, where they failed and most importantly, what they learned.

2:00 pm to 2:30 pm, Demo Zone 1

Comments on the News

“We must embrace the changes that are coming. Thanks to the pace of technology and radical industry changes, the world of work is more dynamic than ever. Organisations must not fear disruption and should instead look to continually upskill and develop their people so they’re equipped and ready to tackle future challenges,” said Vincent Belliveau, Chief Executive EMEA for Cornerstone. “We once again look forward to meeting industry experts and HR professionals at Learning Technologies UK 2020 and sharing our latest innovations and expertise to help organisations to future-proof the workforce and support employees throughout the learning journey. What is smart for business, is great for people.”

Additional Information

To learn more about the Cornerstone Learning Suite, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk/learning

To learn more about Cornerstone Content Anytime, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk/content/content-anytime

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is the leading people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organisations the technology, content, expertise and specialised focus to help them realise their people potential. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalised learning, modern content delivered in the flow of work, development-driven performance management and holistic workforce data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are successfully used by more than 3,640 global clients of all sizes, spanning more than 40 million users across 187 countries and 43 languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk.

Cornerstone® and Cornerstone OnDemand® are registered trademarks of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

