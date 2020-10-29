Partners recognised for transformational and sustainable CX initiative

London, UK, New York, NY and Oslo, Norway: 29 October 2020: — The 2020 Engage Awards has named Cromwell, a leading UK and international supplier of high-quality industrial tools, and Confirmit as finalists in the Best Use of Voice of the Customer (VoC) category in the 2020 Engage Awards. The annual Engage Awards celebrate excellence in both Customer and Employee Engagement highlighting best practice from organisations and individuals across 19 categories spanning every aspect of engagement.

Kyle Ferguson, CEO, Confirmit

Cromwell and Confirmit’s joint nomination in the Best Use of VoC category centred on their combined efforts to transform Cromwell from a traditionally assumption-led business to an insight driven, customer first organisation. As finalists Cromwell has been recognised for its investment in Confirmit in 2019 as a key enabler in bringing the Voice of the Customer to the organisation, driving culture change which has resulted in meaningful actions and the delivery of world class customer experiences. Confirmit’s ability to present Cromwell with real-time customer feedback that is accessible, clear, actionable, traceable and transparent has also been acknowledged.

“Our VoC programme has proven transformational – not just in terms of bringing us closer to customers and responding to feedback in a targeted, actionable way. It’s also completely changed the way we think,” said Louise Durnin, Customer Experience and Marketing Director at Cromwell. “We’re all really proud of what we’ve achieved through Confirmit in such a short time and are determined to maintain this momentum by continuing to involve customers when we consider new ways of working to help us achieve our goal of being the easiest company to do business with.”

“We’re delighted that our partnership with Cromwell has been recognised by the 2020 Engage Awards,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO at Confirmit. “Successful VoC programmes provide critical input into decisions that fuel great customer experiences. Connecting customer activity to job roles helps employees to bring customer feedback to life so that they can put the customer first. We look forward to continuing to support Cromwell in achieving this goal.”

The winners of 2020 Engage Awards will be revealed at a virtual Ceremony on 3 December 2020. To find out more about the Engage Awards, visit https://engageawards.co.uk/

Louise Durnin has also been recognised in the Top 25 shortlist for the MyCustomer.com 2020 ‘CX Leader of the Year’ Award which will be announced on 5 November 2020. Find out more here https://www.cxleaderoftheyear.com/

About Confirmit:

Confirmit is the world’s leading vendor for Market Research, Customer Experience, and Employee Engagement solutions. Confirmit platforms enable data collection, analysis, visualisation and action management to empower businesses to make smarter decisions that drive business growth. Confirmit supports over 650 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s leading brands.

Confirmit has offices in Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Germany, Norway, Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. Confirmit’s software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

