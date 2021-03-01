1 March 2021 – London, UK – Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the technology commercialisation company focused on cyber security and risk management, is pleased to announce that its CEO and founder, Tom Ilube CBE, has been ratified by the RFU Council to become the next Rugby Football Union (RFU) Chair, from 1st August 2021. The appointment will now be put to final ratification by member clubs at the RFU’s AGM in June.

Tom will be stepping down from his non-executive director role at the BBC, before starting at the RFU on 1st August. His role as CEO of Crossword, will remain unchanged by the new appointment.

Sir Richard Dearlove KCMG OBE, Chairman of Crossword, commented; “We are delighted with Tom’s appointment as Chair of the RFU. We look forward to seeing the positive impact his passion and skills bring to rugby union at such a critical time for the game, when he takes up the position later this year in August.”

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword Cybersecurity plc focuses on the development and commercialisation of university research-based cyber security and risk management related software and cyber security consulting. The Group’s specialist cyber security product development and software engineering teams work with its university partners to develop the research concept into a fully-fledged commercial product that it will then take to market. The Group’s aim is to build up a portfolio of revenue generating, intellectual property based, cyber security products. Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s leading product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers. Nixer CyberML, Crossword’s most recently launched product, is a new tool for businesses that want to solve advanced security and cybercrime problems, such as detecting and dealing with compromised accounts, fraud, and in-application denial of service attacks. Crossword’s team of expert cyber security consultants leverages years of experience in national security, defence and commercial cyber intelligence and operations to provide bespoke advice tailored to its clients’ business needs.