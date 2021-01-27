27 January 2021 – London, UK - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the technology commercialisation company focused on cyber security and risk management, is today announcing that a limited use version of its third-party risk assurance platform, Rizikon Assurance, is being made freely available to the circa ten thousand members of the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec).

Rizikon Assurance improves the scalability, security and auditability of third-party assurance and due diligence through its automated, centralised and encrypted platform. CIISec members, for the lifetime of their membership, will be able to send a number of online assessments per year to suppliers and third parties to assess their security posture, pre- and post- contract award. Members will be able to utilise assessments based on one of three industry security standards: Cyber Essentials, IASME Governance and ISO27001. The first 50 registrants will have access to all three online assessments.

Members will also be able to use Rizikon Assurance for ongoing assessment of supplier risk through pre-built cyber assessments that generate automated reporting when a completed assessment is received. This is an exclusive membership offer of a limited use version of Rizikon Assurance but members can upgrade to a full user of Rizikon Pro or Enterprise at any time.

Amanda Finch, CEO at CIISec, said: “Cyber security is one of the most pressing challenges for organisations of any size. Supplier management and supplier assurance is a critical component of any security programme and CIISec has just launched our ABC Guide to Supplier Management to provide guidance to our members on this very subject. With the member offer for free access to Rizikon Assurance alongside the guide, our members can take advantage of an intuitive platform that will drive automation and efficiency into the process.”

Sean Arrowsmith, Group Sales Director at Crossword Cybersecurity PLC, said: “We are very pleased to have been able to work with CIISec to create this offer, which gives members an opportunity to experience how Rizikon Assurance and a framework for supplier management can help manage cyber risks across their supply chains.”

CIISec members can visit the following link to register for access to Rizikon Assurance here: https://7723487.hs-sites.com/ciisec_member_offer

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword Cybersecurity plc focuses on the development and commercialisation of university research-based cyber security and risk management related software and cyber security consulting. The Group’s specialist cyber security product development and software engineering teams work with its university partners to develop the research concept into a fully-fledged commercial product that it will then take to market. The Group’s aim is to build up a portfolio of revenue generating, intellectual property based, cyber security products. Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s leading product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers. Nixer CyberML, Crossword’s most recently launched product, is a new tool for businesses that want to solve advanced security and cybercrime problems, such as detecting and dealing with compromised accounts, fraud, and in-application denial of service attacks. Crossword’s team of expert cyber security consultants leverages years of experience in national security, defence and commercial cyber intelligence and operations to provide bespoke advice tailored to its clients’ business needs.

About Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec)

The Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) is the only pure play cyber and information security institution to have been granted Royal Charter status and is dedicated to raising the standard of professionalism in information security. CIISec was formed in 2006 to advance the professionalism of information security practitioners and thereby the professionalism of the industry. CIISec provide a universally accepted focal point for the information cyber security profession, it is an independent not-for-profit body governed by its members, ensuring standards of professionalism for training, qualifications, operating practices and individuals. CIISec has a growing membership that represents over 10,000 individuals in the information security industry.