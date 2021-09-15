15 September 2021 – London, UK - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the technology commercialisation company focused on cyber security and risk management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Dyer, Chief Information Security Officer at URENCO and former Director at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), who joins the Crossword Advisory Board as Chair. She takes over from Dr Robert Coles who has moved to Crossword’s main Board of Directors.

Alison Dyer appointed Chair of the Crossword Advisory Board

The Advisory Board, made up of senior figures from academia, the corporate world, defence and government, provides a range of unique perspectives on cyber security that benefit Crossword clients and inform Crossword’s product development strategy.

Alison Dyer joined URENCO, a global supplier of enrichment services and fuel cycle products, in 2018 and is responsible for all aspects of their information and cyber security, covering both information and operational technology.

Prior to this Alison was Director of GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) global cyber security programme, where she led multiple strategic delivery workstreams including security technology, governance, culture, third party management and operational technology security. Alison holds a BEng in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College, London and an MSc in Information Security from Royal Holloway University.

Tom Ilube, CEO of Crossword Cybersecurity plc, commented: “We are delighted that Alison has taken on the role of Chair of Crossword’s Advisory Board. Alison’s role as Chief Information Security Officer of URENCO, a global nuclear industry company, gives her unique insight into the needs of a major organisation that is part of the critical national infrastructure. She is perfectly placed to ensure that Crossword’s products and services meet the needs of real-world, end user organisations.”

Alison Dyer, commented: “I am very pleased to take on this role at Crossword Cybersecurity. I’m impressed with Crossword’s innovation, products and team and I’m looking forward to help them guide their cyber security product portfolio by providing a strong industry perspective.”

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword Cybersecurity plc focuses on the development and commercialisation of university research-based cyber security and risk management related software and cyber security consulting. The Group’s specialist cyber security product development and software engineering teams work with its university partners to develop the research concept into a fully-fledged commercial product that it will then take to market. The Group’s aim is to build up a portfolio of revenue generating, intellectual property based, cyber security products. Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s leading product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers. Nixer CyberML, Crossword’s most recently launched product, is a new tool for businesses that want to solve advanced security and cybercrime problems, such as detecting and dealing with compromised accounts, fraud, and in-application denial of service attacks. Crossword’s team of expert cyber security consultants leverages years of experience in national security, defence and commercial cyber intelligence and operations to provide bespoke advice tailored to its clients’ business needs.