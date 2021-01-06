6 January 2021 – London, UK - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the technology commercialisation company focused on cyber security and risk management, is pleased to announce its first webinar panel discussion for 2021, following the success of its 2020 series. Taking place on Tuesday 12 January 2021 at 3pm, “Cyber Security: skills shortage, automation deficit or poor hiring practices – what’s the reality?” will bring together academics, customers and industry professionals to discuss one of the biggest challenges in the industry.

The discussion will be chaired by Dr Robert Nowill, Executive Chair of the Board at The Cyber Security Challenge, with a panel including Amanda Finch, CEO at The Chartered Institute of Information Security; Darren Argyle, CISRO at Standard Chartered Bank; and Stuart Jubb, Managing Director for Crossword Cybersecurity’s consulting division.

Topics to be discussed by the panel will be:

The expectations of hiring companies for junior roles – does this drive up the skills problem?

Manual tasks – is there still too little use of automation in cyber security?

Is there enough being done at a grass roots level to bring young talent into the industry?

Are we all missing the root cause of the skills challenge?

Register for this informative and lively webinar here: https://app.livestorm.co/crossword-cybersecurity-plc/cyber-security-skills-shortage-or-automation-deficit-whats-the-reality

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword Cybersecurity plc focuses on the development and commercialisation of university research-based cyber security and risk management related software and cyber security consulting. The Group’s specialist cyber security product development and software engineering teams work with its university partners to develop the research concept into a fully-fledged commercial product that it will then take to market. The Group’s aim is to build up a portfolio of revenue generating, intellectual property based, cyber security products. Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s leading product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers. Nixer CyberML, Crossword’s most recently launched product, is a new tool for businesses that want to solve advanced security and cybercrime problems, such as detecting and dealing with compromised accounts, fraud, and in-application denial of service attacks. Crossword’s team of expert cyber security consultants leverages years of experience in national security, defence and commercial cyber intelligence and operations to provide bespoke advice tailored to its clients’ business needs.