11 December 2020 – London, UK - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the technology commercialisation company focused on cyber security and risk management, is pleased to announce its first consulting client in the Sultanate of Oman. Working with Sultan Qaboos University and the UK Oman Digital Hub, Crossword is developing a series of technical cyber security challenges for the qualifying rounds of the national cybersecurity capture the flag tournament, taking place on 14 January 2021.

The competition will see students from across the region exercising their cybersecurity skills and learning from their peers. Cybersecurity topics in the competition will include web security, digital forensics, reverse engineering, network security and cryptography. The competition forms part of a wider programme in Oman to promote cybersecurity as a career, and to build a cyber eco-system through coherent initiatives across education, economy and Government.

Tom Ilube CBE, CEO at Crossword Cybersecurity PLC, said: “Crossword is delighted to be working on such an exciting initiative and competition in the Sultanate of Oman, as the country continues to build its cyber eco-system and expertise. We see this very much as the start of our work in the country and look forward to being more active there over time.”

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword Cybersecurity plc focuses on the development and commercialisation of university research-based cyber security and risk management related software and cyber security consulting. The Group’s specialist cyber security product development and software engineering teams work with its university partners to develop the research concept into a fully-fledged commercial product that it will then take to market. The Group’s aim is to build up a portfolio of revenue generating, intellectual property based, cyber security products. Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s leading product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers. Nixer CyberML, Crossword’s most recently launched product, is a new tool for businesses that want to solve advanced security and cybercrime problems, such as detecting and dealing with compromised accounts, fraud, and in-application denial of service attacks. Crossword’s team of expert cyber security consultants leverages years of experience in national security, defence and commercial cyber intelligence and operations to provide bespoke advice tailored to its clients’ business needs.