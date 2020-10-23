23 October 2020 – London, UK – Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the technology commercialisation company focused solely on cyber security and risk, is pleased to announced that it has been accepted onto the UK Government G-Cloud framework version 12. This allows public sector organisations to procure Rizikon Assurance and Consulting via the Digital Marketplace run by Crown Commercial Services.

Crossword has been accepted for the ‘cloud software’ and ‘cloud support’ categories giving marketplace users access to the Crossword Rizikon Assurance cloud-based supplier assurance and third-party risk management platform, which is already used by a number of public sector organisations including Stevenage, Peterborough and East Hertfordshire Councils to secure GDPR compliance.

The Digital Marketplace and G-Cloud Framework make it easier for public sector organisations, including agencies and arm’s length bodies to find cloud technology and specialist services for their digital projects. Using the marketplace makes it faster and cheaper than entering into individual procurement contracts, so government organisations can move quicker to realise their digital transformation projects. Being on the framework will allow public sector bodies the opportunity to quickly sign up to using Rizikon allowing them to rapidly improve their supplier assurance programmes.

Rizikon Assurance contains standard questionnaires on subjects such as cyber security, GDPR, supplier on-boarding, modern slavery, anti-bribery & corruption, but customers also can create their own question sets and scoring approaches, enabling a 360-degree view of supply chain risk in a single pane of glass. This helps organisations identify, prioritise and mitigate third party risks that may exist in any area, whilst streamlining and managing the onboarding and supplier management processes.

Crossword’s leading consulting services will also be available, with its team of industry experts offering a full range of services including Cyber Assurance and Auditing, Penetration testing, Third Party Assurance and it’s Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) service.

Sean Arrowsmith, Group Sales Director, of Crossword, commented; “We are very pleased to be accepted on to the G-Cloud 12 Framework. Our Rizikon Assurance cloud-based service is already used by a number of public sector organisations and the Digital Marketplace will make it even easier for others that want mitigate third party risks in areas such as cyber security, GDPR and diversity, to get up and running, confident that Crossword can provide the solutions and support to meet their needs.”

- Ends -

Contacts

Crossword Cybersecurity plc – Tel: +44 (0) 20 3953 8460

Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com

Tom Ilube, Chief Executive Officer

Mary Dowd, Finance Director

Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser) – Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Colin Aaronson / Jamie Barklem / Niall McDonald

Hybridan LLP (Broker) – Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

Claire Louise Noyce

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword Cybersecurity plc focuses on the development and commercialisation of university research-based cyber security and risk management related software and cyber security consulting. The Group’s specialist cyber security product development and software engineering teams work with its university partners to develop the research concept into a fully-fledged commercial product that it will then take to market. The Group’s aim is to build up a portfolio of revenue generating, intellectual property based, cyber security products. Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s leading product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers. Nixer CyberML, Crossword’s most recently launched product, is a new tool for businesses that want to solve advanced security and cybercrime problems, such as detecting and dealing with compromised accounts, fraud, and in-application denial of service attacks. Crossword’s team of expert cyber security consultants leverages years of experience in national security, defence and commercial cyber intelligence and operations to provide bespoke advice tailored to its clients’ business needs.

For media enquiries contact:

Duncan Gurney, GingerPR

duncan@gingerpr.co.uk, 01932 485 300