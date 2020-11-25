More than 25 years of experience in IT sales

Freiburg im Breisgau, November 25, 2020 – Cryptshare now has their first Chief Sales Officer: The newly created role has been taken on by Ingrid Hagen, who is now responsible for worldwide sales and partner activities. She reports to Dominik Lehr, founder and CEO of the German IT security provider.

Ingrid Hagen, Chief Sales Officer, Cryptshare

The company focuses on an indirect sales model in which technology partnerships are also promoted. Therefore, the management team has been expanded to include Ingrid Hagen, who is responsible, among other things, for planning and implementing the sales strategy with the aim of promoting sales growth. The establishment and expansion of the partner network, as well as its supervision and support, are integral parts of corporate strategy.

Ingrid Hagen has more than twenty-five years of experience in IT sales, specifically in the IT security industry, as well as extensive knowledge in building and expanding partner networks worldwide. From 2010 to 2016, she was Director of Channel Development at Imperva, responsible for Central and Eastern Europe, and was also responsible for opening up and developing new markets at companies such as Juniper Networks (from 2004 to 2009) and Check Point (from 1999 to 2003).

A growing company

"It is a great pleasure for me and for us that Ingrid Hagen has chosen us. The fact that we were able to fill this important area of responsibility with an expert, who combines such a long sales experience and extensive industry knowledge, is an essential step for Cryptshare on the path to further growth", says founder and CEO Dominik Lehr: "Especially under the current circumstances, it is obvious how important efficient digitisation and secure communication is. With our approach and our solutions, we offer answers to a need that we now want to address even more internationally".

Ingrid Hagen adds: "It is the right time to open a new chapter in the success story of Cryptshare – I am looking forward to making my contribution and becoming a part of it. Under the current circumstances during the pandemic, we are now deliberately setting the course to emerge from this crisis stronger together with our partners worldwide and to enable future growth. Our partners are a central element in this process.”

Further expansion of the management team

Ingrid Hagen has brought together a powerful team for this purpose: Markus Wolfer, for example, will report to her. He has been on board since spring of 2018 and, as Head of Sales, will continue to be responsible for all sales and partner activities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

With the appointment of Ingrid Hagen, the German IT security provider is again expanding its top management team: Previously, this level consisted of its two board members, Mark Forrest and founder Dominik Lehr, as well as CTO Matthias Kess, CFO Oliver Kenk, COO Alexander Gavrylenko, and CMO Oliver Gäng.

