The Dexda solution enables predictive fault management for transport authorities in New York and London

London, UK – 19th August 2020: Dexda, the cloud-based solution that allows clients to automate predictive fault management and improve ‘always on’ service delivery, has been implemented by Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS). The world’s leading fare collection solution provider uses Dexda to optimise the event monitoring and incident management capabilities supporting OMNY, a new fare payment system developed for the New York Mass Transit Authority (MTA) and Transport for London (TfL).

Charles Burnham, CTO, Dexda

Cubic needed to be able identify any issues disrupting the payment process and customer experience. It needed to ensure that the duration of any incidents was as short as possible to meet its contractual obligations and to ensure the highest level of service to both transport authorities. Cubic also wanted to utilise the vast amounts of data collected from its ticketing systems to improve its ability to make robust evidence-led engineering and service decisions.

It identified Dexda, a pioneer in Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS), as a robust and easily configurable event management system that would enable it to examine thousands of events every second from many data sources. It could be deployed quickly and integrate off-the-shelf with other solutions including ServiceNow, Solarwinds, Kafka and App Dynamics.

The flexibility and reliability of Dexda's SaaS offering has enabled Cubic to optimise the tools landscape by removing legacy/duplicate solutions, and to simplify the end-to-end event management process. In doing so, Cubic has cut the time it takes to deliver new and innovative monitoring solutions to its customers.

In both implementations, Dexda is collecting, aggregating and processing the data ready for Cubic to utilise its DSaaS capabilities. The throughput of events is monitored using configurable dashboards that allow service desks and resolving teams to visualise the journey. Dexda manages and makes sense of the condition, status and health of assets and infrastructure, using data generated by Internet of Things (IoT) devices, thereby removing the need for transit managers to build and operate complex and costly monitoring solutions and instead focus on using their device data to drive growth. Dexda’s intelligent software carries out three processes with this data – data enrichment, event processing, aggregation alerts - to help Cubic gain a better understating of operational status and react faster to potential issues.

“Dexda provides Cubic’s managers with the predictive insight needed to track event, service and maintenance issues, optimise fault management and prioritise engineering resources,” said Charles Burnham, Chief Technology Officer at Dexda.

“Using machine learning to model and proactively manage operational issues before they impact service delivery is vital for asset intensive industries. Organisations that can make sense of the vast pools of operational data already and turn it into actionable insights will be able to automate fault management and improve their ‘always on’ service delivery,” he added.

About Dexda:

Dexda provides big data and machine learning to automate the complex process of identifying costly asset failures before they happen. Its cloud-based disruptive technology finds incidents fast, providing operators and engineers with critical information that identifies time, probability and sequence to failure. For more information about Dexda, please visit www.dexda.io.

About Cubic:

Cubic Corporation provides innovative technologies and an integrated approach to systems and services for government and commercial customers around the globe. This integration ensures its customers receive streamlined operations and strategy, cost-efficiency and speed to market. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com

