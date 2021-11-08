Employee experience platform recognised for enhanced levels of innovation and customer advocacy

8 November 2021, London - Culture Amp, an employee experience platform, has advanced its presence as a Strategic Leader for Talent & People Success in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ from Europe’s #1 HR analyst firm, Fosway Group.

Culture Amp Culture First Conference

The recognition reflects Culture Amp’s consistent ability to deliver a rich intuitive platform and customer advocacy while exceeding the high levels of performance and potential already achieved in the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success.

Culture Amp’s organisational psychologists and data scientists are helping over 4,000 organisations (880+ in EMEA), - including Salesforce, Unilever and PwC - build a better world of work through the platform’s employee engagement, performance management and employee development modules.

Culture Amp’s cutting-edge research and decades of expertise ensure accurate and meaningful results which can be easily interpreted to help organisations reach their business and culture goals.

By understanding how people feel about working at their company and tracking how specific initiatives are progressing, managers and employees can be empowered with the insight and know-how needed to drive change and form positive habits.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that organisations and HR teams in particular have been having a tough time juggling the pandemic itself and the resulting structural shifts in the nature of work,” says Nick Matthews, general manager and vice president EMEA, Culture Amp. “We’re delighted that Fosway Group has recognised how Culture Amp is supporting organisations through these unprecedented times by unlocking the power of humanity at work.”

David Wilson, CEO at Fosway Group, comments “Employee engagement and employee listening are becoming key elements of the talent success story as organisations move to more hybrid ways of working. Culture Amp’s position as a Strategic Leader on the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success reflects the company’s continued innovation in these areas, helping engage employees and create more agile and resilient workplaces.”

ENDS

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees across 4,000 companies create a better world of work. As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop high performing teams, and retain talent via cutting-edge research, powerful technology, and the largest employee dataset in the world. The most innovative companies across the globe, such as Salesforce, Unilever, PwC, KIND, SoulCycle, and BigCommerce depend on Culture Amp everyday.

Culture Amp is backed by 10 years of innovation, leading capital venture funds, and offices in the U.S, U.K, and Australia. Culture Amp is recognized as one of the world’s top private cloud companies by Forbes and one of the most innovative workplace companies by Fast Company.

Learn more about how Culture Amp can help you create a better world of work at cultureamp.com.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR and learning analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its fourth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

For more information, please contact:

Jillian Alexander

Alexander PR Ltd

+44 (0)79 49 602 484

jillian@alexander-pr.co.uk