30 October 2020, SAN FRANCISCO, LONDON, MELBOURNE – Culture Amp, the world’s leading Employee Experience platform, has today announced they have been recognised by Fosway Group, Europe’s #1 HR analyst firm, in the new 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success. Being positioned as a Strategic Leader highlights Culture Amp’s continued success in product innovation and proven ability to deliver customer adoption, satisfaction and advocacy across its 3000+ customers - reflected in a Net Promoter Score (NPS) greater than 60 [>50 considered world class].

Earlier this month, Culture Amp released Amplify, a collection of new capabilities to equip managers to lead in today’s work environment. The updates empower managers to acquire new skills, put them into practice, and drive more meaningful and productive outcomes for their teams. This continued evolution of product functionality - now spanning engagement, performance management and manager effectiveness - has advanced Culture Amp’s position to become a Strategic Leader within the Fosway 9-Grid™.

“If there’s one thing that 2020 has taught us, it’s that organisations must continually adapt and evolve their employee experience.” said Nick Matthews, General Manager and Vice President EMEA, Culture Amp. “We are constantly looking at how our platform can support customers to take action to drive positive behaviour change and lasting impact, particularly during these unprecedented times. I’m proud of our continued commitment to cultivate a global community of nearly 100,000 members who are dedicated to creating a better world of work by putting culture first. We’re delighted Culture Amp has been named as a Strategic Leader and that our efforts are being recognised by Fosway.”

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway said, “Traditional talent management approaches have been left wanting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as organisations try to move quickly and adapt to so much change. Specialist solutions like Culture Amp are increasingly disrupting the market and its continued growth and success demonstrate its position as a Strategic Leader in our new 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success.”

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp is the world’s leading employee experience platform, helping organizations uncover what matters to their people and take action. Culture Amp is a Culture First certified B Corporation used by 3,000+ customers including Aegon, Airbnb, Go Cardless, KIND Snacks, McDonald’s, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Salesforce and Slack. Started in Melbourne with offices in San Francisco, London, and New York City, Culture Amp is recognized as one of the world’s top private cloud companies and was named on the 2020 CB Insights 50 Future Unicorns list. Culture Amp is backed by leading venture capital funds, including Index Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Blackbird Ventures and Sequoia Capital China. Learn more at cultureamp.com and @CultureAmp.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s number one HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

