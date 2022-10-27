Latest HR industry accolade marks Culture Amp’s strengthening market leadership, talent innovation and global customer success

London, 27 October 2022 - Culture Amp, the leading employee experience platform, has advanced its Strategic Leader status on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success published by Fosway Group, Europe’s number #1 HR industry analyst, for the second year in a row.

Culture Amp Logo

This latest accolade, which reinforces Culture Amp’s market leadership, highlights in particular the company’s ability to deliver further successful product innovation in tandem with proven customer acquisition, satisfaction and advocacy, across its growing 6,500-strong global customer base.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ report is a multi-dimensional model that enables people leaders to understand the relative position of different solutions and providers in the UK/European talent management systems.

Culture Amp empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop high-performing teams, and retain talent via cutting-edge research, powerful technology, and the largest employee dataset in the world.

The platform’s intuitive, easy to use workflows, and dedicated customer service teams help HR teams to maximise its value. Culture Amp enables organisations to more effectively listen to, understand, retain, and develop their talent.

With more than 13 million employee surveys under its belt, Culture Amp is unrivalled in the employee insight data space, helping customers deliver genuinely productive and fulfilling people strategies as well as building new product innovations for companies, based on the hundreds of millions of employee datasets it collects.

"The pressure to retain talent is forcing organisations to deliver a compelling and engaging employee experience,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. “Culture Amp’s continued Strategic Leader status on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success reflects its ability to build organisational culture through employee listening and empower managers to be more effective leaders.”

Nick Matthews, VP & General Manager, EMEA, Culture Amp, said: “We are delighted to be named as a Strategic Leader on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent and People Success, which is one of the most respected benchmarks in our industry. This classification reflects the ground-breaking work we’ve been putting in year-on-year to improve the employee experience via positive behavioural change, deeper employee engagement and performance uplift, to help our clients grow and thrive.

“The last 24 months have forced the pace of innovation, whether in terms of new employee experience expectations, communication needs or engagement strategies. I’m pleased we’ve been recognised for innovating successfully to these rapidly-changing demands and continuing to build our global community of members a better world of work.”

Ends

Notes to editors

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of more than 250 organisations.

Fosway 9-Grid™ Strategic Leader - definition

Strategic Leaders are higher band performers and provide their customers with higher band potential. They provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers. Strategic Leaders also have strong market performance and customer advocacy. As a result, they are frequently short-listed and selected by such organisations, and consistently meet the needs of those organisations.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.



About Culture Amp

Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees across over 6,500 companies create a better world of work. As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop high-performing teams, and retain talent via cutting-edge research, powerful technology, and the largest employee dataset in the world. The most innovative companies across the globe, such as Salesforce, Unilever, PwC, KIND, SoulCycle, and BigCommerce depend on Culture Amp every day. Culture Amp is backed by 10 years of innovation, leading capital venture funds, and offices in the U.S, U.K, and Australia. Culture Amp is recognized as one of the world’s top private cloud companies by Forbes and one of the most innovative workplace companies by Fast Company.

Learn more about how Culture Amp can help you create a better world of work at cultureamp.com

