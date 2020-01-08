HPE will feature Cumulus Linux and NetQ with all HPE storage networking products

London, U.K. - January 8, 2020 - Cumulus Networks, the leader in building open, modern, and scalable networks, today announced the company has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), a leader in enterprise information technology, to bring open, highly automated and scalable storage networking solutions to rapidly expanding data centers. As of today, HPE’s StoreFabric M-Series Ethernet Switches will run Cumulus Linux and NetQ, delivering a flexible networking fabric that is predictable, scalable and reliable.

With the continued growth of data and companies taking advantage of new technologies such as AI, 5G and IoT, businesses need more options to handle the new demands being placed on the network. These performance intensive applications require high performance, all-flash storage infrastructure with deeper levels of automation, and they need a networking solution to match, which legacy storage networking solutions simply can’t provide. Together, Cumulus and HPE are providing organisations with the only open, fully automated and high-performance storage networking fabric needed in today’s modern data center.

“Many modern data centers feature all flash storage architectures designed to meet the needs of high-performance applications, but what’s often limited these applications from reaching their true potential was networking,” said Josh Leslie, CEO of Cumulus Networks. “The combination of Cumulus Linux and NetQ with HPE’s M-Series Ethernet Switches now provides organisations a more open, flexible networking fabric that is predictable, scalable, and reliable to help drive businesses forward.”

Designed for the highest performance and most scalable storage workloads, the M-Series switches with Cumulus Linux and NetQ provide the highest bandwidth and the lowest-latency for a cost-effective solution to connect primary, secondary, hyperconverged, NAS or object storage systems and are ideal for building an Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF).

Breaking Complexity of Hyperconvergence with Open Networking

With open networking, customers can choose the components that best fit their needs in order to optimise and automate their data centers. The integrated combination of M-Series Ethernet Switches and Cumulus Networks is the ideal way to achieve agility, providing customers with increased choice and the ability to tune their data center networks to their requirements to improve pace of innovation, efficiency and automation.

“Storage networks built on M-series switches deliver high levels of performance and ultra-low latency,” said Marty Lans, General Manager Storage Connectivity, HPE. “Adding Cumulus Linux and NetQ to the M-series now provides enterprises with greater network flexibility, increased scale, and deeper levels of automation making this a compelling solution for Ethernet Storage Fabrics.”

About Cumulus Networks

Cumulus Networks provides networking software to design, run, and operate modern data centers that are simple, open, agile, resilient, and scalable. Cumulus Linux is the only open networking software that allows you to affordably build and efficiently operate your network like the world’s largest data center operators, unlocking vertical network stacks. Combined with Cumulus NetQ, an operational management tool, organisations can take advantage of deeper analytics and advanced telemetry to increase visibility across the network and reduce mean time to resolution. Cumulus Networks has more than 2,000 customers globally and has received venture funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Telstra Ventures, Peter Wagner, four of the original VMware founders, among others. For more information, please visit www.cumulusnetworks.com.

CUMULUS, the Cumulus Logo, CUMULUS NETWORKS, and the Rocket Turtle Logo (the “Marks”) are trademarks and service marks of Cumulus Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. You are not permitted to use the Marks without the prior written consent of Cumulus Networks.

