Open network technology offers scalability and flexibility in the modern data center

15 January 2020 - Cumulus Networks, innovation leader in the field of open, modern and scalable networks and Infradata, the leading supplier of security, cloud and network solutions, are joining forces. By using the open networking software from Cumulus, Infradata is even better able to continue to innovate and support its customers in Europe.

Open network technology

Powerful automation of network tasks and investments in new technologies are necessary for operators to remain competitive. Where the turnover of telecom operators is hardly increasing and the expectations of the service provision are extremely high today, new and innovative models need to be embraced to reduce the operational costs and work more efficiently. A good example of modern technology is the open network operating system Cumulus Linux. By using open network technology and A-brand industry-standard hardware, complexity is reduced and the performance and reliability of the network are improved. With Cumulus' solutions, Infradata customers are able to build a network infrastructure that guarantees scalability, flexibility and far-reaching automation.

Specialist knowledge

“It is good to note that the appreciation of open network technology among the important cloud networking integrators is increasing. They are closely following developments in that area,” says Robby van Roosmalen, Sales Director Netherlands at Cumulus Networks. “The high-quality solutions from Cumulus in combination with the specialist knowledge in the field of cloud networking and cyber security at Infradata have the result that organisations can be completely unburdened. We are very happy with this promising cooperation.”

“The Cumulus channel community continues to go from strength to strength across Europe. We are delighted to be working with the Infradata team, who bring the business intelligence, technical skills and true passion for open networking that we look for in our selective focus partner relationships. We are excited to see how our collaboration with Infradata develops as we drive for mutual success in market.” Lara O’Brien, Senior Director Worldwide Partnerships, Cumulus Networks.

Importance of integrator

Mohamed El Haddouchi, CTO of Infradata Group: “With our established name and focus on innovation, we see the networking market shifting strongly to Open Networking. This means that the role of an integrator is changing. Various vendors solutions are integrated, as well as the functionalities of various manufacturers. The question that then arises is: who takes responsibility for the solution? This role is reserved for an integrator such as Infradata. The importance of this role is increasing and that is why we have a strong need for a cooperation partner such as Cumulus Networks. We see many opportunities to continue to distinguish ourselves together in the network environment and look forward to the next steps in this collaboration.”

About Cumulus Networks

Cumulus Networks provides networking software to design, run, and operate modern networking environments that are simple, open, agile, resilient, and scalable. Cumulus Linux is the only open networking software that allows you to affordably build and efficiently operate your network like the world’s largest data center and campus operators, unlocking vertical network stacks. Combined with Cumulus NetQ, a highly scalable, network operations tool set, organisations can accelerate the deployment of open networks and reduce the mean-time to resolution. Cumulus Networks has more than 2,000 customers globally and has received venture funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Telstra Ventures, Peter Wagner, four of the original VMware founders, among others. For more information, please visit www.cumulusnetworks.com.

CUMULUS, the Cumulus Logo, CUMULUS NETWORKS, and the Rocket Turtle Logo (the “Marks”) are trademarks and service marks of Cumulus Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. You are not permitted to use the Marks without the prior written consent of Cumulus Networks.

About Infradata

Infradata is an award-winning supplier of cutting edge security, cloud and network services and solutions. Thanks to its best-of-breed approach, customers can innovate and be successful. Infradata is a trusted partner of IT organisations of all sizes and in every industry. The experienced engineers and certified experts make the difference.

Infradata provides network, security and automation solutions for companies, the public sector, service providers and network operators. The company works with leading vendors to design, implement, and manage technology solutions that address the key challenges facing businesses and drive digital transformation. Infradata builds the foundation for a safe and thriving digital economy and society.

More information:

Octopus Group PR for Cumulus

cumulus@octopusgrp.com