The partnership will enable customers to move towards a more agile and flexible infrastructure no longer hindered by legacy structures.

London, January 22nd 2020 — Cumulus Networks, the leaders in building open, modern, and scalable networks, have today announced their partnership with Metsi Technologies, a leading global digital systems integrator. The partnership will bring a new level of agility and flexibility to customers who are working through digital transformation and updating their old data centre infrastructure to meet modern demands.

‘The partnership will leverage the collective strength of both Cumulus and Metsi to deliver digital transformation at scale. We are delighted to welcome the Metsi team, their significant technological talent and deep understanding of how and why the market is embracing open networking into our partner community.’ Lara O’Brien, Senior Director, Worldwide Partnerships, Cumulus.

Mik Hillewaert, Global CEO, Metsi Technologies, said: “With no vendor lock in, access to the full operating system, and a continuous drive towards automation, partnering with Cumulus was the obvious choice. It is important to us that our partners are as flexible as we are, to ensure working together will bring our customers best-in-class services. Working with Cumulus is easy - they not only share the same vision as us; but they are also leaders in Linux network products which means our customers will be able to affordably build and efficiently operate their networks.”

Stefaan Eens, Sales Director EMEA, Cumulus Networks, said: “This partnership leans on each of our strengths to bring the collective knowledge and solutions to our customers. The link between compute, storage and networking is very important in this digital age. Making sure you work with the right knowledgeable partners understanding the full-stack is paramount to success. Finding complementary attitudes is fundamental to how Cumulus operates.”

Metsi develops and implements data centre and digital transformation solutions that enable its customers to reduce costs, increase efficiencies and improve security. Cumulus is leading the transition of the data centre market from a closed and proprietary environment to one that embraces open, standards-based systems.

About Cumulus Networks

Cumulus Networks provides networking software to design, run, and operate modern networking environments that are simple, open, agile, resilient, and scalable. Cumulus Linux is the only open networking software that allows you to affordably build and efficiently operate your network like the world’s largest data center and campus operators, unlocking vertical network stacks. Combined with Cumulus NetQ, a highly scalable, network operations tool set, organizations can accelerate the deployment of open networks and reduce the mean-time to resolution. Cumulus Networks has more than 2,000 customers globally and has received venture funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Telstra Ventures, Peter Wagner, four of the original VMware founders, among others. For more information, please visit www.cumulusnetworks.com.

About Metsi Technologies

Metsi Technologies is a global digital systems integrator. Metsi was Cisco’s first worldwide ECS (Enterprise Cloud Suite) Integrator Partner and has business offices in the UK, US, and Germany, with distributed engineering resources throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and APAC. Metsi specializes in complex systems automation & orchestration, built on a hybrid multicloud fabric, and empowered by a Software Defined Data Center. Metsi’s engineers are experts in self-service platforms, real time business performance and optimization; and automation of network infrastructure. Metsi automates across the entire IT stack including Cisco, RedHat, Microsoft, VMware, Kubernetes, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

