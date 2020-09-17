Leading TPM Provider selected to provide complete onsite maintenance solution for Intel® Server Products.

Sydney, NEW SOUTH WALES. – 17 September, 2020– Curvature, the world’s largest provider of third-party maintenance, multi-vendor networks and data center IT lifecycle services, has announced that following a successful 12 month trial across Australia & New Zealand, that it has been selected as an Intel® Data Center Premier Support partner on a global basis. This advanced partnership status promotes Curvature to provide world-class onsite break fix support, parts delivery and repair for Intel Server products and follows detailed evaluation and analysis by Intel Corporation.

“We entered into the pilot with Intel and Dicker Data in Australia determined that we could solve a key challenge in providing a world class maintenance offer for the Intel platform of servers across ANZ through the Dicker Data’s distribution network to drive Intel’s competitive edge in the Enterprise Market. We knew from the outset that getting the model right in ANZ could be replicated in other markets globally.” Recalls Darren Clarkin, Country Manager, Curvature Australia. “Building from our technical server knowledge base and field service delivery capability, the model was a natural fit for us. Over the past year we were able to onboard over 100 customers across Australia. With the local success underpinned and driven through the local partnership between ourselves, Intel and Dicker Data, we were able to confidently expand the global partnership, layering skills and processes to provide a robust, comprehensive and integrated support model.”

As one of just a handful of vendors selected across the globe, being a recognized Intel® Data Center Solutions Premier Support Partner means that Curvature can now offer direct support from its over 100 service centers globally using Curvature trained (and Intel accredited) engineers.

Intel® Server Support provided by Curvature today includes Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor including S2600BP, S2600WF, S2600ST product families; 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor including S2600BPR, S2600WFR, S2600STR product families; Intel® Server System S9200WK product family. Curvature’s comprehensive support agreement with Intel allows customers to extend the life of their assets which is compelling in today’s stretched budgeting climate.

As the global leader in independent IT support, products and services, Curvature is transforming how companies manage, maintain and upgrade equipment and support for multi-vendor, multinational networks and data centers. At a time of competing IT priorities and digital transformations, companies need to be nimble, efficient and smart in how they invest in IT and business innovation. A strategic partner with more than 15,000 organizations globally, Curvature specializes in delivering 24x7 global technical support, advanced hardware replacement, and complete lifecycle management of networking and data center equipment under one global contract from locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

