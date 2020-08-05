Leading TPM Provider selected to provide complete onsite maintenance solution for Intel® Server Products.

TWICKENHAM, London. – 5 August, 2020 – Curvature, the world’s largest provider of third-party maintenance, multi-vendor networks and data centre IT lifecycle services, has announced that it has been selected as an Intel® data centre global premier support partner to provide world-class onsite break fix support, parts delivery and repair for Intel Server products.

Curvature gains Data Centre Solutions Premier Support Partner status for Intel® Server Maintenance globally

“To achieve this partnership with Intel Corporation, Curvature consistently demonstrated ongoing maintenance expertise on Intel server products, reaching the highest service levels across a 12 month initial contract across Australia.” said Christo Conidaris, VP Sales EMEA, Curvature. “After the pilot finished, we secured Intel’s backing for server maintenance globally - in part due to the heavy involvement of our own research and development labs, layering skills and processes learned from Intel’s own support team to provide a robust, comprehensive and integrated support model for Intel branded servers.”

As one of just a handful of global vendors selected, being a recognised Intel® Data Centre Solutions Premier Support Partner means that Curvature can now offer direct support from its over 100 service centers globally using Curvature trained (and Intel accredited) engineers.

Intel® Server Support provided by Curvature today includes Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor including S2600BP, S2600WF, S2600ST product families; 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor including S2600BPR, S2600WFR, S2600STR product families; Intel® Server System S9200WK product family. Curvature’s comprehensive support agreement allows customers to extend the life of their assets which is compelling in today’s stretched budgeting climate.

About Curvature:

As the global leader in independent IT support, products and services, Curvature is transforming how companies manage, maintain and upgrade equipment and support for multi-vendor, multinational networks and data centers. At a time of competing IT priorities and digital transformations, companies need to be nimble, efficient and smart in how they invest in IT and business innovation. A strategic partner with more than 15,000 organizations globally, Curvature specializes in delivering 24x7 global technical support, advanced hardware replacement, and complete lifecycle management of networking and data center equipment under one global contract from locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.curvature.com.

# # #

For Further Information:

Sharon Munday, Director

On Your Case Ltd on behalf of Curvature

sharon@onyourcase.co.uk

+44 23 9311 4100